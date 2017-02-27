Username: 1

The Roswell Independent School District’s two new board members, and two incumbents, will be sworn into office during a special meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m., in [auth] the AESC Board Room located at the central office.

Incumbent for RISD District 1, Mona Kirk, who was appointed last fall to fill the shoes of longtime member MacKenzie Hunt, who resigned in order to go into ranching full-time in Clovis, will be sworn in Wednesday.

During the election, Kirk said ensuring every classroom is filled with a highly qualified teacher, raising the district’s school grade, and working on developing open communication and transparency for all offices within the district, will be her focus during her term as a board member.

Also being sworn in Wednesday is incumbent for District 2, Nicole Austin, who was appointed in 2015 to take over Jim Waldrip’s seat after he resigned due to health reasons. Austin, who is a former RISD teacher, currently works as the vice president of lending at Pioneer Bank. She said during the election she would like to conduct a climate survey of district employees. The survey would be an anonymous tool board members and district employees could use in order to measure morale and areas of improvement. Austin also stated during the election, due to state budget cuts for school districts, making wise financial decisions for RISD will be an important function of the upcoming school board.

Newly elected member for District 3, youth pastor Alan Gedde, who defeated longterm educator and current school board president Dr. Peggy Brewer by 60 votes, said he wants to make sure RISD is a place where everyone wants to be teachers, students, and staff. During the election, Gedde said he is looking forward to the opportunity to listen to those within the district.

James Edwards, who defeated incumbent Arturo Ibarra for District 5, said he would like to focus on making things better for his district, because he feels they are often overlooked. During the election, Edwards said he would like to see Washington Heights get new playground equipment and would like to address the issue of students dropping out of school in both elementary school and middle school.

Current school board vice president Ruben Sanchez will retain his seat until the next election cycle in 2019. Sanchez represents over District 4.

After the election, Superintendent Tom Burris tendered his resignation, with Susan Sanchez appointed as interim superintendent until a new one is chosen.

