SANTA FE — A committee in the New Mexico House of Representatives voted along party lines Monday [auth] to reject a bill sponsored by three local lawmakers that would have required local approval for proposed medical marijuana dispensaries.

The legislation, House Bill 334, sponsored by state Reps. Candy Spence Ezzell and Bob Wooley, both R-Roswell, and Jim Townsend R-Artesia, would have required that the New Mexico secretary of health notify the local municipality or county of the proposed location of a medical marijuana dispensary and of the health secretary’s intent to approve the issuance of a license for that location.

The bill was tabled by the House Labor & Economic Development Committee Monday by a party-line vote. Five Democratic members of the committee, state Reps. Linda Trujillo, D-Santa Fe, Miguel Garcia, D-Bernalillo, Stephanie Garcia Richard, D-Los Alamos, Angelica Rubio, D-Doña Ana, and Sheryl Williams Stapleton, D-Bernalillo, voted to table the bill.

Local lawmakers said the bill would have protected a local community’s ability to regulate the locations of new medical marijuana dispensaries.

“I am stunned by the committee’s action to pre-empt local input on medical marijuana dispensaries,” Ezzell said. “This vote is another example of the ‘big government knows best’ attitude of the Democrats who refuse to listen to the voice of our local citizens. It’s an outrageous usurpation of local government authority to oversee business activity within its jurisdiction.”

Under the proposed legislation, the governing body that received a notice from the New Mexico secretary of health could approve the location of dispensary, or disapprove of the location based on zoning, public health, safety or morals of the residents.

The governing body would have been required to conduct public hearings within 45 days of notification to review a proposal and to solicit concerns from residents. Local units of government would have been required to make a decision on the proposed location within 30 days following the hearing.

If the governing body disapproved of the location identified in the dispensary’s application, the governing body would have been required to identify available alternate locations it would approve.

If the proposed dispensary approved of an alternate location, then it would receive a license from the New Mexico Department of Health. If the proposed dispensary disapproved of the alternate locations, then its application would be denied by the Department of Health.

Two medical marijuana dispensaries currently exist in Roswell. The state Department of Health currently has sole regulatory authority over the approval of medical marijuana dispensaries and farms. Local units of government and residents currently do not have the authority to stop the location of dispensaries or farms.

A spokesperson for House Republicans, Veronica Rodriguez, said the legislation was developed to make the location approval process for medical marijuana dispensaries more consistent with the process used to approve liquor licenses. The legislation would have only applied to dispensaries applying for permits after July 1, the proposed effective date of the legislation.

“House Bill 334 is a straightforward proposal to bring our medical marijuana approval process in line with the process already established to approve liquor licenses,” Townsend said. “The current law gives the secretary of health unchecked authority to determine the locations of these dispensaries without having to listen to the concerns of the residents that would be impacted. With (Monday’s) vote, the Democrat members of this committee have shut local citizens out of the process.”

