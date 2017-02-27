Username: 1

Pirtle

A bill that would place New Mexico on daylight saving time year-round on Monday cleared its second committee and is headed to [auth] the Senate floor for consideration.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 4-3 Monday afternoon to advance the Mountain Daylight as Permanent New Mexico Time bill, which passed the Senate Public Affairs Committee by an 8-0 vote on Feb. 14.

Senate Bill 239, introduced by state Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, would keep New Mexico on daylight saving time for 12 months, instead of the current eight. If enacted, March 12 would be the last time New Mexicans change their clocks when they “spring” forward.

Pirtle said it doesn’t make sense changing to standard time for only four months a year.

“No one likes changing clocks twice a year, so let’s stop doing it,” he said. “Sometimes, no change is good.”

Pirtle first introduced the bill two years ago, when it passed the Senate by a 28-10 vote. The bill stalled late in the 2015 legislative session in the New Mexico House of Representatives, falling just short of the governor’s desk.

Pirtle said support for the measure continues to grow among state lawmakers and their constituents. He said changing time affects the biological clocks of New Mexicans and can be dangerous. When the time changes, he said people experience more mishaps, accidents and even more heart attacks.

Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that do not change their clocks.

Pirtle said the federal government allows states to exempt themselves from changing their clocks. A section of the federal Uniform Time Act of 1966 authorizes a state that is entirely situated within one time zone, such as New Mexico, to exempt itself from the change to daylight saving time, as long as it does so uniformly throughout the entire state.

Pirtle’s bill would direct the governor to apply to the U.S. secretary of transportation for the state to be transferred to the central time zone. Upon approval of a transfer by the U.S. secretary of transportation, the uniform time within New Mexico would be known as mountain daylight saving time.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: jtucker Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper. Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M. He began his journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Ind. Tucker also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pa., Robstown, Texas, and Wolf Point, Mont. He has also been a newsman for The Associated Press in Indianapolis, and an independent freelance writer for the AP in Helena, Mont. Throughout his career, Tucker has won a total of 23 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press. After graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington, D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives.

« Father and son make most of early spring winds Phoenix flights reach first-year milestone; Airline trips reaching about 70 percent capacity »