Username: 1

Officials are sounding a common message about the direct flight service to Phoenix as it nears its first anniversary: The flights are a soaring success and ready to grow.

The city and six other governmental entities have paid $459,408 in subsidies to American Airlines since the inaugural flight March 3 because minimum revenue requirements have not been met, but a city official and an airline representative have said the flight service [auth] is considered a “big success.”

“Our goal really is to become the airport of choice (in the area),” said city of Roswell Public Affairs Director Juanita Jennings. “It also is an engine for economic development in the area.”

The city is hosting a public anniversary celebration Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Roswell International Air Center.

Mayor Dennis Kintigh, along with a Carlsbad official, local business leaders and an American Airlines representative are expected to speak at the event, which Jennings said will share information about how the flights have and will boost economic growth and business partnerships in the area.

A hook for the celebration is that American Airlines recently introduced a new type of jet for the route, operated by the American Eagle division.

The CRJ 700 is a 70-seat, dual-class jet, an upgrade from the 50-seat planes used previously, an airline spokeswoman said. The new jets, brought into Roswell Feb. 16, now offer first-class service.

“We have actually pulled the 50-seat jets out of the Phoenix market,” said American Airlines spokesperson LaKesha Brown.

She said the decision was based on supply and demand and air fleet factors, rather than tied to anything regarding the first anniversary of the flights.

“It is really just related to the needs of the market,” she said.

Brown said that American Airlines also considers the flight service successful.

“We don’t really discuss flight loads,” she said, “But overall we consider the flight service to be going well. With any new route, it takes time. We see this as a connection to the West and to the East through Dallas-Fort Worth.”

Jennings also said that the new plane now offers fares at lower costs, about $155 round-trip for March through May.

When the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. first began publishing weekly information about the once-daily flight service in October, round-trip rates from November through January were given at $162.

The most recent flight occupancy figures announced by the economic development group Feb. 14 indicate that the previous 21 weeks of service had an average occupancy rate of 69.4 percent, with a high of 80 percent and a low of 57 percent. Officials with Roswell and the economic development group previously have said that the flights need to average about 80 percent occupancy each week to meet the airline revenue requirements.

Jennings said the occupancy information is not unexpected. She said that November and December were expected to be slower travel months, especially true because the city had been in transition in its marketing team and had not done much to reach out to Phoenix or other cities in the West during that time.

But, she said, starting in January, social media and web banner ads began promoting the flights in the Phoenix area as a way to enjoy the offerings of Ruidoso, Artesia, Carlsbad and Roswell. A TV spot also began airing in the Phoenix area in February. Some of the funding for the media campaign, which has been developed by Hayduk-King Advertising of Santa Fe for all cities in the area, came from $48,000 in lodgers taxes collected by the city of Roswell.

“If they go to ski (at Ski Apache) now, then they might come back in the summer to visit Carlsbad Caverns, or a national park, or go the Roswell Museum and Arts Center,” said Jennings.

When speaking about the media campaign in early January, she said the city and its partners had shifted most of their marketing dollars from trying to get southeast New Mexico residents to travel to Phoenix to instead encouraging Phoenix-area people to travel to this region.

Besides the city of Roswell, other consortium entities divvying up different percentages of the subsidies to American Airlines include Chaves and Eddy counties, the cities of Carlsbad and Artesia, the village of Ruidoso and a U.S. Department of Transportation grant program.

The same type of minimum revenue guarantee was in place for the American Airline flights to and from Dallas when they began in 2007, but those flights have met airline revenue needs from the start and that subsidy agreement has expired.

Jennings said that this week’s celebration is an indication that the city and its partners intend to continue the Phoenix flights for the foreseeable future.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« Pirtle time bill moves forward