Chaves County DWI arrests
In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record [auth] has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.
BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.
Susan S. Buckner
Age: 37
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Feb. 26 for DWI, possession of controlled substances, tail-lamp violation
BrAC/BAC: Refused
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Johnny Manuel Sosa
Age: 29
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Feb. 25 for Aggravated DWI
BrAC/BAC: Blood Drawn
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
Anna Grajeda
Age: 44
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Feb. 25 for Aggravated DWI
BrAC/BAC: Refused
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
Alexis Pacheco
Age: 26
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Feb. 26 for DWI, (first offense)
BrAC/BAC: 0.14/0.15
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
