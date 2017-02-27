Username: 1

In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record [auth] has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.

BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.

Susan S. Buckner

Age: 37

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Feb. 26 for DWI, possession of controlled substances, tail-lamp violation

BrAC/BAC: Refused

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department

Johnny Manuel Sosa

Age: 29

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Feb. 25 for Aggravated DWI

BrAC/BAC: Blood Drawn

Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

Anna Grajeda

Age: 44

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Feb. 25 for Aggravated DWI

BrAC/BAC: Refused

Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

Alexis Pacheco

Age: 26

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Feb. 26 for DWI, (first offense)

BrAC/BAC: 0.14/0.15

Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

