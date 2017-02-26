Username: 1

Claire Chase, executive director of Mack Energy Corp. of Artesia, talks about the political climate regarding the oil and gas industry during Thursday night’s first annual Chaves County Legislative Dinner in Santa Fe. Chase said New Mexico is the most vulnerable state in the nation to increasing opposition to fracking and fossil fuels. (Jeff Tucker Photo)

SANTA FE — Opposition to the shale oil extraction process known as fracking is growing, particularly among minorities, threatening the political viability of the oil industry in New Mexico, an oil and gas industry expert told state lawmakers Thursday.

Claire Chase, the government affairs director for Mack Energy of Artesia, said while state government is heavily reliant on oil revenues, New Mexico is the most vulnerable state in the nation to increasing opposition to fracking and fossil fuels in general. She said a new culture of protests and activism has the oil and gas industry in its sights.

“We are under constant attack on TV and in print and from the Legislature, and also especially in social media,” Chase said at Thursday night’s first annual Chaves County Legislative Dinner in Santa Fe. “And sadly, the target on us is not getting smaller, it’s getting bigger. And because of these factors, the industry and the communities that we serve have to start fighting back.”

Chase’s assessment of the political climate toward oil and gas production was hardly a pep rally, but more of a sobering alarm for the more than a dozen state lawmakers, Lt. Gov. John Sanchez, state agency officials, leaders of major businesses in Chaves County and others attending the legislative dinner.

Sentiment regarding fossil fuels statewide and nationally is much different outside the Permian Basin, warned Chase, a state oil and gas lobbyist.

“New Mexico is also a cheap date,” Chase said. “It costs a lot less to run a TV commercial here than it does in Texas or in Colorado, [auth] which means that the outside environmental groups can spend their money here and get far more bang for their dollars in promoting their causes.”

Chase said New Mexico is the prime target for environmentalists who want to shut down oil production.

“We are vulnerable for a couple of reasons. No. 1, we are losing ground on public support for oil and gas,” she said. “Hopefully they would know that we’re not the monsters that the media and the left make us out to be.”

Chase said a poll of voters in 2013 found that 49 percent of respondents supported hydraulic fracturing while 40 percent opposed fracking, the process in which high-pressure water, sand or gravel and trade-secret chemicals is injected at high pressure into deep, dense rock to extract crude oil and natural gas from shale formations.

The same poll in 2015 found that 46 percent supported fracking, with 45 percent in opposition, she said.

“That was a loss of 5 percent in two years,” Chase said. “When we polled minority voters, that number doubled.”

Chase said the state’s oil and gas industry contributes on average 33 percent of the state’s annual budget from permits on state lands, and almost entirely funds the state’s Public Education Department.

“I feel like we’re at risk of dying in this state, and that’s going to take the public education system and the state budget with it,” Chase said. “We all want to see New Mexico prosper. We want it to be at the top of every list, instead of at the bottom. We want it to be the land of enchantment and a healthy place to raise our children. We care about the environment in which we raise our children, we worry about the water they drink and the air that we breathe.”

Chase said Mack Energy’s thousand employees are the best advocates to turn the tide of public opinion.

“The other tactic that we talk about often is grassroots, and we talk about it often because it is important and it is necessary,” she said. “Over the next year, I think you’ll see that our industry in New Mexico is going to start fighting back. We are sort of playing catchup. We’re going to start thinking like our opposition, we’re going to play offense, we’re going to play defense.”

Chase said oil producers are in cautious rebound, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil closing this week at just over $54 a barrel.

“The $50 threshold has allowed a cautious and more efficient return to drilling,” Chase said, adding rig counts dropped to 2010 levels in 2015 and for most of 2016. “And those rigs that we lost are finally coming back. Companies are hiring and not firing, which is great news for southeast New Mexico, and investors are also returning to the oil and gas market.”

Chase said Chaves, Eddy, Lea and Roosevelt counties stand to gain the most from recent investments in the Permian Basin, which includes west Texas and eastern New Mexico, and is the most prolific oil-producing region in the United States, producing about 20 percent of domestic oil.

“ExxonMobil just spent $6.6 billion to double their exposure in the Permian Basin,” Chase said. “Parsley Energy Services just announced last week that they’re going to spend $2.8 billion on the acquisition of 71,000 acres. Chevron is planning to spend the majority of their $2.2 billion tight oil and shale budget in the Permian Basin. Those three examples equate to more than $10 billion of investment in the Permian Basin in only the last two months, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“It seems, friends, that our secret is out. The Permian Basin is the next big field in oil and gas. The Permian Basin is the next big field in the shale revolution.”

Fracking proponents say the method, combined with horizontal drilling and new drilling technologies, has revitalized domestic drilling and enabled America to be energy independent due to a shale-oil boom. Fracking opponents contend the potential negative environmental and human health impacts are significant, and the nation should instead embrace renewable energy sources.

Since 2010, the United States has been capable of energy independence due to a revolution in precision horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing for shale oil, new drilling bits and other technological gains, says Dr. Daniel Fine, associate director of the New Mexico Center for Energy Policy at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology.

Still, Chase said more and more state lawmakers oppose the oil industry.

“New Mexico’s conservative Democrats are becoming a rare breed,” she said. “We are seeing more progressives elected from the urban areas and progressives are decidedly anti-oil. The proposals that we as an industry are fighting year-in and year-out from the legislative body make it clear that though we are incredibly important to the state budget, there are many elected officials who would like to see us out of business.

“When you ask them where they’re going to get the revenue from, they’ll tell you that’s it’s clean energy. The problem with that is that infrastructure and products are heavily subsidized by government, they’re unreliable and don’t pay any severance tax, not to mention that they basically have no full-time employees after the construction phase.”

Chase said support for the oil industry in Chaves County remains strong, illustrated by an August event in Roswell where 200 people rallied on a rainy night in support of the economic and social importance of the oil and gas industry. Chase said Chaves County has been a leader in holding regulatory agencies accountable and fighting federal regulatory overreach.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

