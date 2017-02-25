Username: 1

I was sitting here thinking and that’s pretty fab.

I think I’ll rhyme something to poke fun and jab.

Global warming is out and replaced with a phrase

so that politicians will smile and stand up and [auth] praise.

Now with any slight change they’ll blame it on oil.

They’ll tax and they’ll tax til it’s too much to toil.

It’s all about power, it’s all about greed,

but global warming is out and replaced with a new creed.

“Climate Change” will make happy those who will be lead,

that in 20 years’ time the Earth will be dead.

But the Earth will live on and continue to turn,

but it’s people and life that will probably burn.

I’m sure we’ll all be dead and under some grass,

so I take comfort in knowing it won’t burn my a–.

Christopher Griego

Roswell

