Mr. William Dawe’s letter to the editor on Feb. 22 contains all the usual stuff from right-wing sources. He writes very well, and it sounds good, but is inaccurate.

Ninety-seven percent of scientists from all over the world have the information that shows humans are responsible for global warming.

(If you were examined by 100 doctors and 97 [auth] said you had cancer and three said you didn’t, who would you believe?)

The population of earth has almost doubled since 1960 to over 7 billion today.

There are over 7 billion farm animals worldwide and they emit millions of tons of methane.

There has been a 40 percent increase in CO2 in the atmosphere since the start of the industrial revolution and we add 70 million metric tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere daily plus millions of tons of methane and nitrous oxide. Not only that, but as the planet warms, more moisture is taken up into the atmosphere and that is the most potent agent for warming.

If we were to eliminate all the CO2 from the atmosphere, it would still take 100,000 years for it to clean up.

Volcanoes erupt and put huge amounts of soot and particulate matter into the atmosphere and that causes atmospheric cooling, not warming.

Mr. Dawe is free to believe anything he wants and I will defend his right to say it. After all, there are people in the U.S. that believe the sun rotates around the earth.

John Ford

Roswell

