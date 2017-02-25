Username: 1

The woman has heart failure. The ad on TV for a prescription drug shows her hugging her grandkids. Her face shows relief and joy. The ad for the prescription tugs at the heart strings and makes it clear that this woman is only living because of the wonder drug being promoted multiple times in the TV ad.

It’s not until the end of the ad, in a blur of rapid information, that you learn just how dangerous the drug actually is, as suggested side effects come into play such as a risk of suicide, (ironically) heart failure and five other serious medical issues. This is a fictional scenario of a very real problem.

The drug companies run ads on TV all the time and also in newspapers, magazines and on the web. The American Medical Association, the country’s largest doctor group, voted in 2015 to ban direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription drugs and medical devices, because many doctors feel these ads are misinforming patients. These ads also inflate demand for new and more expensive drugs, even when these drugs may not be appropriate for patients and drive up drug [auth] costs, as would be expected. Not to mention the potential of death or disability from using these drugs, if they are not right for our individual medical needs.

According to the AMA, the ads are also undermining doctors’ credibility, especially if a patient feels that the advertised drug isn’t the best choice for them based on the ad they saw. It’s pretty shocking to realize that only two countries in the entire world allow these ads: New Zealand and the United States.

And we know that prescription ads, and all ads, are very biased. But they are also subtle and well thought out psychological propaganda driven by drug companies who are hoping to increase their revenue. The AMA is also recommending that the federal government limit what it calls anti-competitive behavior by large pharmaceutical houses that doctors say reduces choice and limits much cheaper, but still highly effective generic drugs from reaching the market. If the American Medical Association wants these ads banned and voted to do so, why are they still running on so many platforms?

So here’s how the game is played. The advertising of prescription drugs is regulated by the FDA. Drugmakers must include disclosures about the risks and potential side effects of their products or face hefty penalties.

In case you are wondering, according to the New York Times, there is no evidence that consumer drug ads improve treatment quality or result in earlier provision of needed care. Research also shows that the ads convey an unbalanced picture, with benefits and emotional appeals downplaying the serious risks of these drugs.

Of course, the drug companies are fighting to keep these ads, having spent $4.5 billion on them in 2014. We all know the drug industry is one of the most profitable industries. Part of the problem is that Americans are too trusting of the drug companies and the other part of the problem is that they could be putting their health at risk believing these ads.

In order for a prescription-ad ban to take place, Congress would have to pass a new law, and drug lobbyists are apt to protect their profits.

If you are wondering if this skewered situation affects rising drug costs, you would be right. And sadly, according to a public opinion poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, about half of the respondents said that prescription drug advertising is mostly a good thing and that the ads do a good job of describing potential benefits and side effects.

The fact is that a majority of Americans believe these drug ads allow greater patient involvement in health care decisions — and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America agrees with this myth, as of course it would be expected to do so. “It’s not a bad thing for patients to bring questions to the doctor’s office,” said Dr. Michael Ybarra, an emergency physician and the trade group’s senior director of alliance development.

The problem is that they are not asking questions, the drug companies are playing with people’s lives and making money off them. I mean real people, not the ones that you see in the ads. If the AMA says let’s ban them, I think we should listen. Talk to your congressman if you agree.

