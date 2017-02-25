Username: 1

Advertising





Patrick Henry Schmid went to be with our Lord Friday, February 24, 2017, after a lengthy illness. Pat, as many called him, was born [auth] in Roswell, New Mexico on March 13, 1937, to Zita Benke and Heine Schmid.

Pat graduated from St. Peter’s High School in Roswell, NM in 1957. His work took him and his family to many places; Pecos, Barstow, Bandera, Frisco and Sweetwater, TX as well as Mississippi. He did many jobs, including working on farms and ranches. He retired in Sylvester and recently moved to Midland, TX to be closer to his family.

From an early age he found a love for fishing and hunting and enjoyed it throughout life with family and friends. Time spent with his family was special. He loved a hamburger or two and some fries with that ketchup, and Pat always had a story to tell, and enjoyed having a few laughs.

Pat was preceded in death by his mother, Zita Crowder, father, Heine Schmid, stepfather, John F. Crowder, sister, Kay McKinney and infant daughter, Catherine Schmid.

He has left many loved ones behind including his wife, Diana Reese Hildebrand Schmid; son, Steve Hildebrand of Midland, TX; son, Todd Schmid and wife Allison of Ocala, FL; daughter Debbie Franklin and husband Daryl of Midland, TX; brothers John Crowder and wife Carol of Andrews, TX, and Bobby Schmid and wife Clover of Denver, CO. Grandchildren: Cole Hanson, Will Hanson, Morgan Robertson and husband Sean, Zac Hildebrand and wife Krystina and Ethan Hildebrand, all of Midland, TX; Tayrn Schmid of San Juan Capistrano, CA; Haley Schmid and Patrick Schmid of Ocala, FL. Great-grandchildren: Carter Robertson and Kaylee Robertson, Zavana Hildebrand and Khole Hildebrand, all of Midland, TX. Along with several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Midland or a charity of your choice.

There will be no services held, per his request. You know he always gets what he wants.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Donna L. Bond Fermin Peña »