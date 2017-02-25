Username: 1

Oliver Gene Crawford passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 after a lengthy illness at age 89. Gene is survived his wife of 67 years, Connie Crawford. He is also survived by his daughter, Betty Meeks (Jon, deceased) and son, John Crawford (Athena). He was Grandpa to Daray Naylor [auth] (Shannon), Jack Meeks (Rebecca), Sara Daulong (Sammy), Scott Crawford (Kristin). His great-grandkids who called him Gene-Pappa and Grandpa include Jon Naylor, Audrey Meeks, Chase Thompson, Jaxson Thompson, Liam Meeks, Shawn Naylor, Cooper Crawford, Paige Crawford, Caleb Crawford, Mason Crawford.

Gene was born in Little Rock, AR on March 13, 1927. He loved to fish, hunt and go to flea markets. He had a generous nature. Gene was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and was involved with the reconstruction of Germany after World War II. He owned Crawford Jewelry and Watch Repair in Roswell, NM for many years.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Ballard Funeral Home, burial to follow at South Park Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

