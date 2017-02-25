Username: 1

The recent selection for your guest editorial (published Feb. 20) entitled “Media Literacy in Face of Fake News” certainly has an enticing headline, but alas, as one reads further into the article looking for real substance, all you end up with was more liberal nonsense.

I [auth] would encourage all subscribers to the RDR to get out the Wednesday edition and read what the Taos News and the RDR expect their readers to support. Now ask yourself just what kind of education would you expect your children in school to receive if the editorial staff of the Taos News or the RDR were in charge of the curriculum.

Both newspapers claim to be advocates for “Media Literacy Education.” After reading the Taos News editorial, one has to wonder just what kind of “Literacy Education” they have in mind. Is it a type of education or indoctrination?

By the way, I did take some advice from the above editorial and wrote my state representative encouraging him to vote “NO” on bill HM49.

Terry R. Koenig

Lake Arthur

