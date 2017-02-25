Username: 1

John Franklin, age 86, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

John was born December 16, 1930 to Annis Newton Franklin and Ethel Lee Daughtery-Franklin in Buffalo Valley, New Mexico. [auth] He was known as a professional calf roper, skeet shooter with the National Skeet Shooting Association. He loved sports, was an avid hunter, and a regular attender of the Church of Christ. He enjoyed the times he spent with his grandchildren. John’s parents were one of the original pioneers of Hagerman, NM.

He is preceded in death by his wife Anna Franklin; his parents Annis Newton Franklin and Ethel Lee Daughtery-Franklin; his brothers Pete Franklin, David Franklin, Ernest Franklin; sisters Mary and Lotty.

He is survived by his sons Mel Franklin and his wife Hope, Richard Franklin and his wife Misty all of Hagerman; brother Paul Franklin and his wife Zora Mae of Hagerman, NM; grandchildren Jessica, Logan, Derek, Kirsten, Kyle, And Seth; great-grandchild Ariana Hernandez.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

