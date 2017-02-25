Username: 1

Grace Alicia Waggoner Alexander, 93, went home to be with the Lord February 23, 2017 in Roswell, New Mexico.

After being apart for 46 years, Grace and her beloved husband Alex are together again.

Born September 10, 1923 in San Antonio, Grace is preceded in death by parents Prescott and May Hearn Waggoner.

Grace lived in San Antonio, Texas after graduating [auth] high school where she worked at Kelly Air Force Base, where she met her husband William Wayne Alexander, an active USAF member.

The couple embarked on an active life in the Air Force, living in New York at Griffis AFB, Japan at Yokota AFB, Nebraska at Lincoln AFB, and Texas at Perrin AFB prior to relocating to Roswell in 1966.

Their children Bill, Preston, Danny and Cheryl were born in Texas, New York and Japan respectively.

An active volunteer in Roswell, Grace enjoyed her days working at St. Peter’s Good Samaritan. Even into her late 80’s, Grace continued to volunteer serving food to homeless on Thanksgiving Day.

Grace enjoyed her many friends in Roswell and her church family at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Survived by her grandchildren Dustin, Tyler, and Courtney, and six great-grandchildren.

A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m., with Mass to follow on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

