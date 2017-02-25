Username: 1

Loving husband, father, and grandfather, Fermin Peña passed away on February 22, 2017, at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. A viewing and visitation will be on Monday, February 27, 2017, from 8 a.m. [auth] to 5 p.m. at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home. Family and friends of Fermin will gather for a celebration of Fermin’s 55 years of life on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at General Douglas L. McBride Veterans Cemetery. A tribute of Fermin’s life may be found at www.andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

Fermin Peña was born in Roswell, New Mexico, on March 16, 1961, to Phillipe Sosa and Flora Peña. Fermin was a Retired Sergeant 1st Class, Army National Guard Veteran and was very proud to serve his country. He was deployed to Washington, DC, “Operation Clear Skies.” His honors include over 25 years of service and Readiness NCO for the 717th BSB, Roswell, NM, Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Metal, two Meritorious Service Metals, two Army Commendation Medals, and three Army Achievement Metals. He was a very active church member and was always involved in the music ministry, prison ministry, and outreach, all a very important part of Fermin’s life. Christ was always his number one priority.

He married the love of his life, Oralia Peña, on November 27, 1995, in Roswell, NM. Fermin liked every sport and enjoyed coaching his children as kids in every game possible. Running was his passion. He broke records in high school that stood for many years. But nothing could be dearer to his heart than spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Surviving to cherish Fermin’s memory are his wife, Oralia Peña of Roswell, NM; sons: Sammy and Nikki Garcia of Phoenix, AZ, Larry Peña of Roswell, NM, Greg Jauregui of Phoenix, AZ, Gabriel Jauregui of Phoenix, AZ; daughters: Orlidia and Thomas Garcia of Roswell, NM, Amanda Jauregui and fiancé, Jacob Rodriguez of Roswell, NM, and Ramona Peña of Roswell, NM; grandchildren: Bianca, Annisah, Dominick, Vincent, Yesina, Mariza, Santiago, LaFaye, Annalycia, Christyanna, and Elliana; father, Phillipe and his wife, Nellie Sosa of Roswell, NM; brothers: Urbano Sosa, Felipe and Angela Sosa, Jimmy Peña, William and Christabelle Abbot, Ruben Abbot, and Oliver Abbott; sisters: Cecilia Sosa and fiancé, Ray Smith, Linda and George Molina, Trisha and Richard Garcia. and numerous nephews and nieces.

Fermin was preceded in death by his loving mother, Flora Peña.

Honorary pallbearers are: Urbano Sosa, Trisha Garcia, Cecilia Sosa, Felipe Sosa, Jimmy Peña, William Abbot, Linda Molina, Ruben Abbot, and Oliver Abbot.

Pallbearers are: Sammy, Orlidia, Larry, Greg, Gabriel, Amanda, Ramona, and nephew, Mark Merrifield.

