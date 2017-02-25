MENU
Expo provides yearly dose of nostalgia

February 25, 2017 • Local News

Above: The BeeGees and the New Mexico Department of Health have something in common: They both hope you are “staying alive.” Although, the health department would tell you it takes a little more than just disco to stay fit and healthy. The eighth annual Baby Boomer [auth] Business Expo & More was jam packed Saturday at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center. There were vendor booths from hospitals, clinics, dentists and veterans organizations, to name a few. These year’s theme was “Staying Alive” and other popular movies from the 1970s, including that obscure sci-fi flick called “Star Wars.” Staff from the health department getting into the groove are, from left, Daliana Gonzalez, WIC dietician and nutrition specialist; JoAnn Palomino, health promotions; Rebecca Trujillo, school health advocate; Valerie Lopez, school mental health advocate; and Christine Amicone, emergency preparedness specialist. (Could the dancing alien on the far left be John Travolta before his transformation into human form?) (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)

Below: A friendly bumblebee waves hello at Saturday’s Baby Boomer Business Expo & More. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)

BabyBoomerExpo2

