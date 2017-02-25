Username: 1

Advertising





Donna L. Bond, age 84, passed away in her home Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church, 400 West Third Street in Roswell. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery. Pastor Larry Sydow of the First Presbyterian Church will be officiating.

Donna was born September 25, 1932 in Sterling, Colorado. She was the first of three children that Clarence Glen and Hazel Muriel McNear would have. Donna lived on a farm outside of Padroni, Colorado. They raised alfalfa, sugar beets, corn, and hundreds of chickens.

Donna went to Padroni School. It was a large, two-story brick building with all 12 grades and a gym. As a student she was active in music events, choir and cheerleading. Donna’s ambition was to become a dietitian and later wishing she had studied finance. Her first love was gardening and music.

In the fall of 1950, she started college at Colorado State University. The next fall (1951-1952) Donna didn’t go back to college. Instead, she worked at The Ordinance Depot, in Sydney, Nebraska, as a clerk-typist. After saving enough money she returned to college in the fall of 1952 as a business major.

It was at College Days that she met her future husband, Bob Bond. Bob invited Donna to Elitches Ballroom in [auth] Denver to a senior veterinary dance. He had arranged this dance with a group of his veterinary friends. They were going to celebrate completing four years of college. The thing is that she decided not to go. So that was her first and final date.

The truth is she declined him because she was worried that if she went on a date with him and liked him, she would have to move to New Mexico.

Bob gets back in touch with Donna once again, and the whirlwind romance takes off. They dated the spring of 1953. That summer Bob and Donna went to New Mexico to meet his parents. It was there that Bob asked Donna (the short one) to marry him, and she said yes. Love was in the air and marriage plans for September 6, 1953 were in the works.

After college and the wedding Donna and Bob moved to a little one-room house (Coyote) north of Carrizozo, NM. Newlyweds Dr. and Mrs. Bob Bond were busy starting their veterinary practice. The first thing Donna did was find a place to plant flowers and a garden. The garden was a thing of beauty. They lived at Coyote from the summer of 1954 until November 1957.

Job opportunities opened for Bob and Donna in Roswell working for Dr. Charles Webster. At the same time they were expecting a little “Bond.” Donna was too pregnant to travel to Roswell, so they made the decision to buy property in north Roswell. This being done without Donna, now that’s trust. It was on the outskirts of town on a tree-lined street surrounded by fields of alfalfa and cotton. This was their home for 64 years.

Little “Leland Bond” was born on October 3, 1957 in Carrizozo, NM. Donna and Bob packed their belongings (dogs, cats and Leland) and moved to Roswell on November 15, 1957. So much work was being done on the property that I can’t even begin to go into that. Fast forward to August 9, 1961, we welcomed our precious baby daughter, Diane Frances Bond.

Many wonderful years of nurturing and raising the family was Donna’s top priority. She so enjoyed being a part of the kids’ life and helping Bob with the business. With all that going on in those years Donna still made time to follow her passions. Her joy of gardening and playing the piano brought smiles to all. Walking around the garden you had the joy of experiencing her green thumb. People would walk away with a genuine sense of calm happiness.

Later in life Donna had the privilege of having three grandchildren. There are no words to say what joy they brought her. I would venture to say that all the grandchildren have a soft spot in their heart for their grandmother. Optimism, humor and the ability to give unconditional love were always abundant. Those character traits and feelings hold true for everyone that crossed her path.

Donna was a Deacon of the First Presbyterian Church, the Extension Club, Cowbells, and was interested in genealogy.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bob O. Bond; her parents Clarence and Hazel McNear.

She is survived by her son Leland Bond and his wife Sabrina Stone, granddaughter Madison Bond of Los Angeles, CA; daughter Diane DeFranco and her husband Neil, granddaughter Stephanie DeFranco, grandson Ryan DeFranco of Roswell, NM; brother Chuck McNear and his wife Jan of Moreland, GA; sister Nora Brunner and her husband Jim of Chino, CA.

Pallbearers will be Lerry Bond, Mike Bond, Mack Bell, Dan Bell, Kyler Bell, and Ryan DeFranco.

Memorial contributions may be made in Donna’s name to the First Presbyterian Church Deacon Fund, 400 W. Third St., Roswell, NM 88201 or the First United Methodist Cowbell Scholarship Fund, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Roswell, NM 88201.

Even in the pain she experienced for the last years she would always ask how are you doing or can I do anything for you. A more gracious, caring person you will not find. Donna the wife, mother, grandmother, and friend will be so missed.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Grace Alicia Waggoner Alexander Patrick Henry Schmid »