Deanie M. Vernon, age 88, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Country Club Road Church of Christ. Burial at Santa Fe Cemetery will be at a later date.

Deanie was born in Pecos, Texas on February 16, 1929 to James L. and Lola Roberson.

Before moving to Roswell in 1960, Deanie lived in Portales, NM where she worked as a secretary for the Church of Christ. During the time she lived in Portales and after moving to Roswell, she attended ENMU and received her Bachelors of Arts degree.

Deanie started teaching when she was 16 years old. She worked for the Roswell Independent [auth] School District for 30 years, teaching at Valley View Elementary, Mesa Middle School, Missouri Avenue Elementary, and Monterrey Elementary School. She obtained her master’s degree in education from Western New Mexico University in Silver City, NM.

Deanie and her husband, Olin Ralph, were always seen in the many restaurants in town, because they both loved to eat out. They loved traveling, camping and fishing. One of her favorite places was in Northern New Mexico near Chama. Her greatest pleasures were her children. She was always involved in their activities. She attended many band concerts and marching festivals. You could often see her as a proud Mom watching her son play baseball, in her earlier years, and almost a decade later watching her twin sons play soccer. She had a special love for her little dog, Maci.

We would like to thank Leah Higgins, Patricia Gonzalez, Kyra Franco, and Karla Mendez for the in home care they gave Mom for the last three years and also the nurses at Casa Maria Healthcare and Brookdale for the care they gave our Mmom for the last eight months.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James L. and Lola Roberson; brothers, Newton C. Roberson and J. Hollis Roberson; and son, Dennis Ralph Vernon.

She is survived by her husband, Olin R. Vernon, sons, Robby Vernon of Oklahoma City, OK, James (Ashley) Vernon of Roswell, NM; daughter, Lorraine (Warren) Odom of Hobbs, NM; Deanie was also survived by eight grandchildren, Tommy Tigert of Charlottesville, VA, Aaron Odom of Hobbs, NM, Addison Vernon of Oklahoma City, OK, Ava Vernon of Roswell, NM, Lauryn Vernon of Roswell, NM, Blakely Vernon of Roswell, NM, Abby Vernon-Pena of Oklahoma City, OK. Christopher Armstrong of Antioch, CA, and two great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Glenna and Chris Bertola, Jerry and June McCormick, Erma Spurlin, Dough Austin, and Josh Watkins.

The family would like memorial contributions made in her honor to New Mexico Children’s Home in Portales, NM.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

