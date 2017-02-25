Username: 1

Above: Roswell freshman guard Jasia Reese steals the ball from Artesia’s Caleb Dean (not pictured) seconds before the end of the fourth quarter Saturday night at the Coyote Den. The game went into overtime, where the Coyotes defeated the Bulldogs 48-43 to capture a fifth-straight district tournament championship. (David Rocha Photo)

Below: Roswell’s Garret Smothermon (21) and Jasia Reese (4) chase after a loose ball after trapping an Artesia player near in the corner Saturday night in the Coyote Den. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

The All-District 4-5A players, from left: Artesia’s Bryce Mcalister, Caleb Dean, Taylor Null and Devon Torres; Goddard’s Dalin Stanford; Roswell’s Christ Mesquita, Garret Smothermon, Tarren Burrola and Logan Eaker. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Credit where credit is due — the Artesia Bulldogs show up to play.

The Roswell Coyotes needed an overtime period to dispatch the ‘Dogs Saturday night, making key defensive plays during extra time to come away with a 48-43 victory and the District 4-5A tournament championship inside the Coyote Den.

Of their 21 wins this season, arguably the Coyotes’ toughest four have come against their district rivals just a half hour down the highway.

“They’re physical and they’re big,” [auth] said Roswell head coach Britt Cooper. “It’s been single digits every time and this one goes to overtime. I’m not so sure these aren’t the two best teams in the state. This district is tough.”

While hard-nosed defense helped win the extra four-minute period, the biggest defensive play of the night came near the end of regulation with Artesia playing for the final shot.

Coyote guard Jasia Reese managed to poke the rock away from junior forward Taylor Null and collected the loose ball, but as he drove to the basket with two defenders draped around him, the freshman was unable to get a shot off before the buzzer and the fourth quarter ended with the two squads knotted at 41 points apiece.

“If he had the handles, he was fixin’ to win it right there at the buzzer, but he couldn’t quite get a hold of it,” said Cooper. “But man, he’s quick, and just a freshman. He’s matured. Last year he was playing middle school ball and now he’s starting for the No. 1 team in the state. Just a great athlete. He’s a heck of a defender, probably one of the best defensive kids we’ve had.”

In overtime, Artesia won the tipoff, but junior post Logan Eaker came up with a steal and senior wing Chris Mesquita hit a jumper in the paint to put the Coyotes up by two. Eaker came up with another big rebound moments later when Bulldog senior Caleb Dean missed a jump shot, but Roswell was unable to convert on the other end.

On the next Artesia possession, Dean found an open lane to the basket and was fouled. He hit the ensuing free throws to tie the game at 43-all, but Mesquita again found pay dirt on the offensive end, making a nice move past his defender and using a soft touch to hit a contested shot.

Artesia again missed their shot, this time a 3-point attempt, and senior guard Garret Smothermon rebounded, was fouled and hit both of his freebies to put the Coyotes up by four at 47-43.

With the last half minute dwindling away, Mesquita poked the ball out of bounds, forcing Artesia to reset for a final shot, but it clanged off the rim and sophomore guard Tarren Burrola hauled in the long rebound and was immediately fouled with just over 6 seconds left. He hit the first freebie before the final Artesia timeout, then missed the second.

Artesia put up a long shot just before the buzzer, but it didn’t find the mark and Eaker hauled in the final rebound as the Coyote fans exploded in jubilation.

After the game, the all-district teams were announced, with Mesquita named the District 4-5A Most Valuable Player, an honor Cooper said was well deserved.

“The kid’s a winner,” he said. “He’s the only kid on the team that has won a ring with us, back when he was a freshman. He’s been around a lot of ballgames. He was part of a good soccer program that won a state title. He just knows how to win. He hits clutch shots in clutch moments.”

On a night when Roswell’s usual sharpshooters — Burrola and Smothermon — struggled at times, Mesquita, not known for his long-range shooting, hit two big 3-pointers.

“He hasn’t hit too many 3s this year, but his two tonight were big, and timely,” Cooper said. “He knows that’s not his game, but if they give it to him, he’s able to answer. You can’t say enough about him. He’s just an athletic kid with a lot of heart.”

Mesquita finished with a game-high 18 points while Burrola had 13, including three 3s and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe. Smothermon had 12 points to round out the double-digit scorers for the Coyotes. The rest of the team combined for just five points.

Cooper was happy to see his top players lead the way, but was also encouraged by the bench play, despite depth issues with DaSean Lacey out and Mauricio Mendoza working his way back into playing shape.

“I thought Isaiah (Carmona) had gave us good minutes off the bench, and Luke (Lara) in the second half,” he said. “I probably should have played them more, but it was a game where the clock was rolling. It didn’t take a lot of elapsed time to play it, because (the officials) let them play.”

After losing the opening tip and falling behind 6-2 early in the first quarter, the Coyotes took their first lead at 7-6 when Mesquita dished to Smothermon for a right-corner 3. Smothermon followed with another bomb and Eaker scored his only points of the game on two free throws.

Smothermon gave his team the lead again with a underhanded layup that banked high off the glass and in, but a Bulldog 3 made it 15-14 for Artesia. Caleb Dean’s score early in the second quarter put the Bulldogs up by five, their largest lead of the night, but Burrola’s late 3-pointers helped tie the game at 25-all after one half of play.

The Bulldogs jumped out to another five-point lead to start the third, but the Coyotes got back in rhythm and tied it midway through the quarter. With the game tied at 32, Mesquita was once again left alone behind the arc, where he drained the shot to put Roswell up 35-32 going into the final regulation period.

The Coyotes created scoring opportunities early in the period, getting to the free-throw line multiple times, but only half the shots fell. With four minutes left, Roswell was down 41-37, but Burrola and Smothermon made up for their earlier misses, knocking down two points each at the line to tie the game with under 3 minutes remaining.

While the state seeding committee may have their work cut out for them when picking the lower seeds tonight, choosing the No. 1 spot in boys 5A is an easy task. The Coyotes are 21-4 and have only lost to one squad within the class, Belen, which Roswell defeated later in the season.

“There’s a lot of different ways we can beat you,” Cooper said. “Offensively, we have four guys that average double figures and other guys are capable off the bench. We do a lot of full-court and we’ll score in bunches, but I think what probably separates us from what we’ve been in the past is that this year we can defend in half-court sets. That’s something you have to do in Albuquerque. Games will get like this, they’re gonna come down to one possession.”

But Cooper isn’t looking ahead to the Pit. He knows whatever team shows up at the Den on Saturday will be ready to play.

“We can’t overlook anybody. There are no easy games left,” he said.

After the game, the All-District 4-5A teams were announced. Eaker made the second team, along with Goddard junior center Dalin Stanford. Joining MVP Mesquita on the first team were Smothermon and Burrola.

