Hurray for Fred Moran (letter published Feb. 14) for pointing out that the City Council only consulted one architectural firm about the new aquatic center, when for “all” public works projects, “competitive” surveys and bids are required. The council thinks what they decide to do is best for Roswell, [auth] whether they do their due diligence or not.

In my personal opinion, they are a bunch of wasteful idiots who should be required to sign over all of their personal assets and finances, present and future, as collateral for the maintenance and staffing for the next 50 years of their pet project.

If the council is not willing to put everything they have on the line, along with the mayor, then the project should be put up for a vote by the entire city.

If our City Council doesn’t want to listen to the voice of the people they are supposed to represent, then the people of Roswell should have a recall election and replace the entire council and mayor. If that doesn’t get their attention and point out the facts, then a lawsuit might.

Douglas Purcell

Roswell

