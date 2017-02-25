Username: 1

NMMI’s Jordan Williams dives back to first base just in time on a pick-off move. (NMMI Sports Press Photo)

The NMMI Bronco baseball team (9-6) took a pair of seven-inning games from Dodge City Community College (3-4) on Saturday, 16-9 and 6-3. The doubleheader sweep puts NMMI at 3-0 in the four-game series versus the visiting Conquistadors — a final nine-inning contest is set for today at noon at the NMMI Ballpark.

[auth] In Game 1, the Bronco bats powered through some shaky pitching by putting up 16 runs on 16 hits. Every player in the NMMI batting order had a base hit, including a 4 for 4 performance by leadoff hitter Angel Colon. Starting pitcher Matthew Marquez gave up five runs in the first, but stayed on the mound and got credit for the win by allowing just one more run through the end of the fifth. Control problems chased NMMI’s first reliever Jeremy De la Garza from the mound in the top of the sixth, but Dustin Renfroe mopped up by recording the last five outs with only two opposing hits.

Game 2 was more of a pitching duel. NMMI starter Zach Gonzales outlasted his DCCC opponent and got his first win of the season by allowing just two runs over six complete innings. Cub Turcotte pitched the final three outs and gave up one run, but got the save. On offense, four players had a multiple-hit game including Jesse Watson (2 for 3 with 2 runs); Onix Vega (2 for 3 with a double, triple, 1 run and 1 RBI); Dustin Renfroe (2 for 3 with a run and an RBI) and Luis Rivera (2 for 2 with a double).

