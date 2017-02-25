Username: 1

Repairs on a three-quarter cello require precision and attention to detail. Sissy Mayne enjoys returning instruments to their original glory as a second career. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

After 30 years of teaching teens how to function in the everyday world, Sissy Mayne had no interest in letting retirement be the last of her useful life.

“I’ve been a luthier six years,” Mayne said. “About five years before I decided to retire, I started looking at what I wanted to do with my life. I didn’t want to sit in a rocking chair and curl up and die.”

Mayne was preparing for the time she would finally be able to do something just for herself.

“I had been playing my cello since I was in fifth grade,” Mayne said, “and I missed it through all the years of teaching and raising kids. I wanted it back. I realized I wasn’t ever going to be a top level player, but wondered what I could do that would be inspiring in music.

“I looked around and I came up with repairing instruments. I started researching about how I could get there. Some courses take nine months, some take two years and some take four years. I thought, ‘I have enough degrees. I don’t want another degree. I don’t want to write [auth] papers. I just want to be able to sit down and do it.’”

It didn’t take long for Mayne to find someone local who could teach her.

“I discovered that Craig Tucker, here in town, builds instruments from scratch,” Mayne said. “He also does a lot of repair work. He let me work with him and I learned a little bit about what I needed to know.

“Then I ran into a friend of mine from Albuquerque, Catherine Cunningham, she’s the luthier for Albuquerque Public Schools. She has a degree in it. She told me she is at a point in her career where she wants to pass on what she knows, so I work a lot with her.”

Her working relationship with Cunningham has made quite a difference.

“If there’s a problem I can call Catherine and she’ll walk me through the fix over the phone,” Mayne said. “Sometimes I take an instrument up there and she’ll help me with it.”

Mayne said one of the most common problems she sees is cracking.

“Cracking is a common problem for instruments,” Mayne said. “In order to get a 24-inch panel, you have to glue two pieces together. The seams split where it’s too thin. A good instrument is glued with hide glue, and if it dries out you just have to add water to make it adhesive again. (With) our climate where we run from five percent humidity to 60 percent humidity those cracks happen a lot.”

Most of the instruments she sees belong to students.

“The main repairs I do are side posts and bridges,” Mayne said, “because I work on mostly student instruments. I always tell people when they buy an instrument they need to get a hard case.”

Be it a simple fix or a complex one, she’s having the time of her life now.

“I get to pick my own hours and decide how long I will take, how much I want to charge and whether or not I want to work with someone,” Mayne said. “Unlike teaching, where you didn’t have time to go to the bathroom and you couldn’t answer the phone and you couldn’t do any business except in the summer.”

Her previous career, while fulfilling, was also demanding.

“I taught family consumer sciences,” Mayne said. “I taught sewing, cooking, child development, independent living, family living and hotel/restaurant management for junior high through high school.”

She treated her classroom much like a neighborhood.

“I would start out the beginning of the semester with a lot of ‘get to know you’ exercises to build a rapport,” Mayne said. “We would spend the first six weeks figuring out what kind of job they wanted, getting on the internet, taking an aptitude test, doing research for the job, doing a job interview, preparing a W2 form. Then we’d go into balancing a checkbook for the next six months.

“I spent a lot of time trying to get high school kids prepared for the real world.”

When she’s not repairing a stringed instrument, Mayne might be volunteering at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church as a verger, or she might be helping someone. She also sings in the choir at St. Andrew’s.

“I tend to flutter into people’s lives as long as I can help them,” Mayne said, “then I flutter on to help someone else when I’ve done what I can.”

Her years teaching kids how to be adults has given her a perspective on life that she feels could serve anyone.

“The difference between being a child and being an adult is knowing where the line is between the two,” Mayne said. “When you can decide it’s time to be an adult, and when you can decide it’s time to play, you can be happy and well adjusted.”

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Curtis

« Deanie M. Vernon Expo provides yearly dose of nostalgia »