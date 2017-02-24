Username: 1

The past six years have borne witness to a Roswell family’s suffering.

Maria Jimenez’s daughter was told of her cancer diagnosis in 2011.

“My second born, only 24 years old, had a rare type called adenocarcinoma of the cervix,” Jimenez said.

This was the beginning of a terrible time for all of the family.

“Not even a month passed when we found out that my ex-husband and father of my children had stage 4 breast cancer,” said Jimenez. “He began treatment in Mexico, while she had her first failed surgery in Roswell.”

For Claudia Gonzalez, treatments would only get [auth] more aggressive.

“The doctor that performed the procedure to remove the affected tissue and tumor said that it was more aggressive than he thought,” Maria Jimenez said. “So he sent her to an oncologist in Albuquerque. It was there that she continued her care for over two years.”

Meanwhile, Maria Jimenez’s oldest daughter was beginning a none-too-different journey.

“We found out that my oldest daughter, Dulce Gonzalez, was also diagnosed with a type of cancer that was affecting her spine,” Maria Jimenez said. “We were told that it was a giant cell tumor of the bone, which is a rare neoplasm that accounts for approximately five percent of all primary tumors in adults.”

Jimenez has been busy trying to keep things together for her family.

“While Claudia was doing her treatments in Albuquerque, my oldest, Dulce, would have three surgeries performed in order to remove the tumor that was wrapped around her spine,” Jimenez said. “Although the surgeries were followed by two years of chemotherapy, the tumor kept coming back.”

The girls’ father died on Sept. 7, 2015, due to the spread of cancer through his bones, pelvis and lungs. Claudia and Dulce are both in constant pain.

“Claudia has had many complications due to her surgeries and treatments, often having to go to the hospital due to pain,” Jimenez wrote. “Dulce is now in constant pain and has debilitating spasms that interfere with her day-to-day activities including simple things like walking, cleaning and even caring for her daughter. Dulce can no longer receive chemotherapy or radiation because it is no longer helping the situation, it only makes her sick.”

After six years of a constant battle taking care of both daughters, Jimenez is asking the community for help.

“We have now reached a point where we are unable to keep up with our day-to-day obligations,” Jimenez said. “Due to crippling pain, my daughters are unable to work and are needing help.”

The family has a bank account set up at Wells Fargo where they can receive donations to help them make it a little longer. Deposits can be made to the account number ending in 1223, or in the name of Martina Jimenez.

