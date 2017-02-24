Username: 1

Runners compete at a previous edition of the Pecos Valley Stampede. The event is Saturday, February 25th with the first event starting at 8 am. (Submitted Photo)

The Pecos Valley Stampede is set for Feb. 25 at Cielo Grande Recreation Area. There’s a half marathon, 10K and a 5K walk and run. The 1/2 marathon starts at 8 a.m. The 10K and 5K starts at 9 a.m.

“The 5K itself has no road exposure at all. It is all on Cielo Grande grounds. Advantages, the traffic is not there and it is more spectator friendly, so bring your binoculars” said organizer Sara Hall at the Roswell Adult & Recreation Center. “You can see and cheer on the runners in the distance. It keeps it safer and that is one of our main reasons. The half marathon will have to go out on College Boulevard possibly out on the bypass.”

The logo has changed for this year’s event, incorporating the city logo. Race [auth] packages will be at Cielo Grande the day before the race at 6 p.m. There will be a map in each package for the racers who would like to check out the race courses the evening before. “We do want motorists to be aware, that the 10K and 1/2 marathon will probably cross College Boulevard and run on the north side also. There may be delays that morning for traffic. We will have signage out.

“We will have the awards after the race, which is the top three in each age group and the top overall winner, male/female in each race also. Then we’ll have some door prizes afterwards, which includes Peppers Grill & Bar. Peppers is always a very generous and good supporter of our activities and we really appreciate what they do.

“For refreshments there will be bananas and water, typical race fair,” Hall said with a laugh. “We also will have water stops on the courses. We have volunteers, like Rita Kane-Doerhoeffer is a big volunteer for us and then we have the Amateur Radio Club who come out, they are all out on the course. We have Chaves County Search and Rescue, Mounted Patrol out there. Everybody who wants to volunteer, we gladly accept volunteers and sponsors, Kymera being the biggest one. But anybody who wants to sponsor us for door prizes, anything that can help, the city is on a tight budget right now, please contact us.

“The New Mexico Military Institute has picked up a bunch of applications. Usually around 40 cadets participate in the run,” Hall said. “We tend to have a higher number for this race, because the racers are using it for training for the Bataan Death March Memorial in March. That’s why the cadets are there. They also offered to help us marking the course. I have done it (the Bataan Death March Memorial) many years, it’s inspiring to watch the Wounded Warriors participating.

Ethan Thomas Truetken has been running for more than three years and is looking forward to participating in the upcoming Pecos Valley Stampede. “My dad, Floyd Truetken, got me into running. He ran when he was still in high school. He later ran also in the Boston Marathon,” Truetken said. He is not thinking to run that far yet, but starting out with a couple of 1/2 marathons. “I am 13 years old. I did the Bataan Death March Memorial last year.” Truetken said he is planning to do it this year again. “Just the half though. I have met a bunch of veterans there,” he said.

Truetken’s biggest goal in every race is to beat his old records from previous runs and to stay in shape. Truetken goes to All Saints Catholic School. His goals are to become a welder and work for the Navy. After the Pecos Valley Stampede Truetken is going to train for the Bataan Death March Memorial. “This will help get ready for it,” Truetken said. Truetken is also member of the local Boy Scouts, Troop 149.

Participants can register for $30 before Feb. 24 and $35 on race day. Registration is now available at active.com or stop by the Roswell Adult & Recreation Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave. to sign up. For more information, call 575-624-6718.

Vision editor Christina Stock can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 309, or at vision@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: vision

« DWI arrests in Chaves County