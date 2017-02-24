Username: 1

Susan Sanchez, acting superintendent of Roswell public schools, was born and raised in the city and brings decades of teaching and administrative experience. (Submitted Photo)

The acting superintendent for the Roswell Independent School District, who is taking over the public schools at a tumultuous time, is a Roswell native with 26 years of experience as a teacher and administrator and a desire to serve as a the next superintendent.

“I am grateful once again to be asked to be interim superintendent,” Susan Sanchez said in an email interview. “I have had an outpouring of support from staff, teachers, parents and community members.”

Some people familiar with Sanchez, who previously served as interim superintendent for RISD for a short time in 2012, said that they respect her experience, background and familiarity with Roswell.

Sanchez said she thinks that her recent return to classrooms after eight years in district administration will help her as she leads the schools.

“My past two years working back in the classroom as a reading coach has given me an opportunity to work side by side with teachers,” she wrote. “This year, working at Roswell High School as an assistant principal, has given me an opportunity to listen to teachers’ concerns, to support and encourage teachers, and to support student achievement.”

Sanchez became acting superintendent Feb. 16 following the unexpected resignation of Tom [auth] Burris, who had been the head of the district since 2012.

Sanchez is expected to lead the district and its 21 schools, with about 10,300 students and 1,200 employees, at least until a new superintendent is named.

Burris resigned effective June 30, about a year before his contract was due to expire. He has been on paid administrative leave since the announcement. In informing the public about the decision, the Board of Education issued a statement indicating that Burris had cited a desire to spend more time with his family as well as his eligibility for retirement.

Many had viewed the Feb. 7 board elections as a mandate for change. Two challengers who were critical of Burris beat out incumbents. Concerns about school and district performance and perceptions of punitive behavior toward district employees who spoke up about problems were some of the criticisms voiced during campaign events.

Sanchez was born and raised in Roswell and is a graduate of Roswell High School. She first joined the Roswell Independent School District as an elementary teacher in 1990. After two years, she moved to Arizona, where she taught and served as a bilingual educator until 1998.

She then returned to Roswell, working as an elementary teacher and principal until 2000, when she joined the district administration as a director of instruction and an assistant superintendent of instruction.

After serving as interim superintendent for a brief time before Burris’s appointment and as assistant superintendent of instruction until 2015, she resigned from administrative posts. When she rejoined the district a few months later, it was as a reading coach. She was tapped to serve as Rowell High School’s assistant principal recently after changes in administration there.

Her educational background includes a bachelor of science in education from Eastern New Mexico University and a master’s in education administration from Arizona State University. She also holds several professional certifications and licenses.

Re-elected board member Nicole Austin said that the Board of Education is responsible for the superintendent search and selection, but the group won’t begin looking until the new members are sworn in.

“Until March 1, when we install the new board members, we won’t be doing anything about the search,” said Austin. “We need to wait until we get them on board. Then we will be able to sit down and meet and come up with a plan for how to proceed.”

Austin said both current and new board members have met Sanchez, at least briefly, because they were all in Santa Fe this week while board members attended legislative days as well as training with the New Mexico Schools Boards Association.

“We have all, including new and outgoing members, had a chance to meet with her and talk with her,” she said.

She declined to provide other comments regarding Sanchez.

James Edwards, a new board member who had been critical of Burris, said last week that he knew only that Sanchez had been with the district for a long time.

“Hopefully, she will get things organized and get some of the issues that have been ignored dealt with, “ he said, explaining that he meant teacher, parent and student morale. “Most importantly, I hope she starts listening.”

Sanchez said her top priorities will include recruiting teachers, preparing a “fiscally responsible” budget, improving teacher morale and working to increase parent involvement in education.

She said it is unknown what budget cuts schools will face at the end of the current legislative session, but said she plans to be a “good steward of taxpayers’ dollars.”

Denise Dawson, president of the Roswell Education Association and retired Roswell teacher and librarian, said she thinks Sanchez is prepared for the work.

“I think she is a well-qualified person to hold the position,” said Dawson, who worked on opposite sides of the table from Sanchez during collective bargaining negotiations in years past. “As a native myself, I applaud her for coming back here to help the children of Roswell.”

Dawson predicted that Sanchez’s top priority most likely will be budget concerns, given that New Mexico public schools still face the possibility of budget cuts this fiscal year and next as a result of state budget woes.

But Dawson added that she also hopes that Sanchez might help the district work out a new collective bargaining agreement, which has been under negotiation since 2013.

A professional acquaintance and former district administrative assistant said she thinks Sanchez is “excellent.”

“She’s professional. She’s dedicated She has great experience,” said Veronica Arias, now a program coordinator with the business consulting service WESST. “I think she has the qualities of a good leader to take on the role at the RISD.”

Sanchez said her transition so far has gone well.

“It has been a positive reaction,” she wrote. “I want to reach out and support all staff in the (school district).”

