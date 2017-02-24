The five-year deal announced Friday goes through the 2021 season, and replaces [auth] his original five-year deal that was through 2020. The new contract could be worth about $5 million over the length of the deal.

North Texas was coming off a one-win season when the former North Carolina offensive coordinator was hired in December 2015. The Mean Green went 5-8 last season with an overtime loss to Army in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Athletic director Wren Baker says the 38-year-old Littrell is one of the nation’s brightest young coaches and that the new contract is an aggressive move to keep him and his staff.