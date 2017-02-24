Username: 1

Kids rehearse a play for the KAPS program while KAPS president Chris Samuels sits in the throne above observing. (Submitted Photo)

One of the advantages of living in a larger city is that children have multiple opportunities to explore the arts from a very early age. Fortunately, Roswell has people working diligently to give children that advantage.

Roswell’s Kids Arts Programs has been serving Roswell for 10 years now. Lynetta Zuber has been there from the beginning.

“I like that we get the kids started when they’re young,” Zuber said, “because in bigger cities kids often start studying arts at a younger age, but in smaller towns like Roswell often they cannot get started until later in life, so they cannot compete professionally.”

Over the years the KAPS program has offered theater, orchestra, art and choir classes. The theater class has remained consistently as the backbone to the program.

“We have 22 theater students this semester,” Zuber said. “Last year we had 32 in the younger class and eight in the older kids’ class.”

Another strong draw for students is the visual arts class taught by Rebecca Porte.

“We have 21 kids from kindergarten through seventh grade,” Porte said. “The majority are fourth- and fifth-grade students.”

Porte is starting the kids off with the basics.

“We’re learning the six elements of [auth] art,” Porte said, “which are lines, shape, color, space, value and texture. Currently, we’re working on shape. They’re making a 3D silhouette which has been interesting. We’re doing basic things to teach them about the color spectrum and mixing colors. We’ll have an art show at the end of the program.”

She sees the program growing.

“I’d love for this to continue so we can do older kids elements,” Porte said. “The difference between even a kindergarten kid and a first grader can be vast. I want to see more classes so each kid can get more personalized instruction.”

With 43 children enrolled in the KAPS program this semester, President Chris Samuels said they are working on ways to reach more children.

“We’re trying to build a choir program to what the theater and art programs are,” Samuels said. “I would love to see band instruments of some kind because it’s proven that kids who are active in the arts are better students.”

“We’re taking each program individually because what works well in a theater class may not work well in a singing class or a drawing class,” said Alethea Hartwell, one of the directors.

Hartwell said they’re looking to give greater opportunities to Roswell’s youth.

“I would like to see us add a variety of classes, and I would like to help underprivileged kids,” ” Hartwell said.

So far the outreach has been informal, but effective.

“Our students have come through knowledge of KAPs,” Porte said. “Some from the theater program, some from Facebook, word of mouth, kids bring friends. It has grown without any big marketing effort.”

Most of KAPs’ outreach involves the children.

“We did Graveside Manor,” Zuber said, “with the kids playing different people in the cemetery. We had a couple of adults that played as well, and we had about 60 people show up for that and we ended up with three new students.”

“This past January,” Samuels said, “our older group had a dessert auction and a variety show. It was well attended. We’re hoping to have an annual event with dessert auctions.”

“Right now we have a T-shirt fundraiser going on,” Zuber said, “and we’re planning on a donor event, a dinner theater this semester with our older students. We’ll have a gallery of artwork set up and we’re doing a melodrama called ‘Someone Save My Baby Ruth.’ We’ll also do a presentation of what KAPs is and how they can get involved.”

The outreach includes other organizations in town.

“We’re always looking to partner, even if it is a one-time event,” Samuels said. “Our whole goal of KAPs is to promote the arts in Roswell, so if that means we’re putting out flyers for Neverland, or RCLT or Way Way Off Broadway then we’ll do that.”

KAPs offers something year-round.

“This summer we’re going to have a 10-year celebration,” Samuels said.

They also offer the Missoula Children’s Theater Program in July. The website describes it as “A little red truck pulls into town full of costumes, makeup, and a set, all that is needed is kids and a place to put on a show! That’s where we come in! We provide a weeklong camp for the youth of Roswell to experience live theatre and fall in love with ACTING!”

Visual arts students have summer activities to look forward to as well.

“We’ll probably offer a three-day art day camp in June and then again in July,” Porte said. “We’ll hammer out details later. It could give kids a chance to do something on a short-term basis, and maybe bring them back for longer classes.”

For anyone wishing to teach with KAPs, the position is paid. Or for anyone who wishes to get their children involved, you can contact any instructor, or board member, visit Roswellkaps.org, email roswellkaps@gmail.com or call Zuber at 575-910-6177.

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

