Username: 1

State Sen. Stuart Ingle, R-Portales, addresses the crowd at Thursday night’s first annual Chaves County Legislative Dinner in Santa Fe. Much of Thursday’s discussion revolved around the desire to build a new hangar at Roswell International Air Center to spur job growth in the region. (Jeff Tucker Photo)

SANTA FE — Sandwiched between hearty portions of filet mignon and crème brûlée with strawberry at a swanky Santa Fe hotel, local leaders made a push Thursday night for a new $15 million hangar at Roswell International Air Center large enough to accommodate the largest commercial jets for repairs and maintenance.

Lt. Gov. John Sanchez, the keynote speaker, told more than a dozen [auth] state lawmakers of both major political parties that the RIAC and its facilities are a pillar of New Mexico’s economy, and not just for the regional economy of southeast New Mexico.

“We have just, I believe, scratched the surface of what the Roswell International Air Center can do,” Sanchez said at the first annual Chaves County Legislative Dinner, hosted by the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. at La Fonda on the Plaza.

Sanchez, who was acting governor Thursday while Gov. Susana Martinez was out of state, said state funding for a new hangar at RIAC would benefit the entire state.

About 125 people, including state agency officials and business leaders from Chaves County, attended the first annual legislative dinner hosted by Chaves County in the state Capital.

Sanchez said oil exploration, dairy ranching and tourism have created a diverse economy in southeast New Mexico that the state should emulate.

“We understand who butters our bread in Santa Fe,” Sanchez said of state revenues derived from oil exploration in southeast and northwest New Mexico.

After the dinner, Sanchez told the Daily Record he would prefer to see a new hangar at RIAC funded promptly by state lawmakers, rather than piecemeal funding from year to year.

“We should look at that as an investment, and not as an expenditure,” Sanchez said. “I agree with Sen. Ingle’s comments that this is a no-brainer. As the economic picture improves in New Mexico, I hope to be working not only with the governor but the Legislature to try and find the money to make that investment.”

Sanchez said it’s possible state lawmakers could be convinced during the legislative session underway to appropriate a large sum to fund a new hangar.

“We’re going to have to balance the budget, there are a lot of needs across the state,” Sanchez said. “But at the same time, businesses are like water, they will follow the paths of least resistance. We’ve got to make this investment soon, quickly, and have the political courage to go get it done so that we continue to see the Roswell air center reach its full potential. There will be hundreds and hundreds of good, high-paying jobs. It’s a great investment for our state.”

State Sen. Stuart Ingle, R-Portales, also encouraged state lawmakers and leaders to fund a new hangar at RIAC during his remarks.

“I was there when that base was closed, and Roswell looked like it was closing,” Ingle said of the former Walker Air Force Base that closed in 1967. A new hangar hasn’t been built at the Roswell airport in decades, limiting its ability to meet a growing demand from major airlines who increasingly want to contract for aircraft painting and maintenance, said John Mulcahy, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp.

Ingle, who has been critical of state funding for the New Mexico Rail Runner Express, a $385 million commuter rail system serving Albuquerque and Santa Fe that runs a $10 million annual deficit and which critics said siphoned funding from state road projects, said the RIAC is the best money-making public facility in the state.

“We have got to start looking at things where it’s a damn sure bet,” Ingle said. “We have economic development here in this state that has so much pinned on hope, rather than a sure bet.”

“This is an absolute sure thing,” Ingle said of the prospects of a new hangar in Roswell attracting new business. “We have got to get this finished. We have got to get it done and get it on the build right now. Because without it, this state always has to depend on oil.”

Ingle said the oil and gas and dairy industries have their ups and downs, while air travel and aircraft maintenance are less volatile business endeavors.

“That is a sure bet for New Mexico, for millions and millions of dollars from now on,” Ingle said. “It’s not a gamble. This is a sure thing. It is a sure bet for all of our people.”

Mulcahy said the RIAC was the largest Strategic Air Command base used by the U.S. Army and Air Force during the Cold War. It has a runway 2-and-half miles long, 300 feet wide and 3 feet thick.

“We need a new hangar, a real hangar,” Mulcahy said. “We need a hangar, a world-class hangar.

“I need everyone in here to help. Let’s build it.”

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: jtucker Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper. Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M. He began his journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Ind. Tucker also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pa., Robstown, Texas, and Wolf Point, Mont. He has also been a newsman for The Associated Press in Indianapolis, and an independent freelance writer for the AP in Helena, Mont. Throughout his career, Tucker has won a total of 23 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press. After graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington, D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives.

« Airship company plans to soon call air center home