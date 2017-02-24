Username: 1

The arrest records available [auth] in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Sherrill Lane Thursday at 7:04 a.m. in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed an English Mastiff was stolen from a yard.

Arrests and arrest citations

Nancy L. Madonna, 50, of the 1500 block of East 17 Street, was arrested Thursday in the 2700 block of North Main Street Thursday at 4:23 p.m. and was charged with shoplifting from a local retail store, where she allegedly stole two rings.

Sean A. Aguilar, 23, of the 100 block of West 13 Street, was given an adult arrest citation Thursday at 10:34 p.m. in the 100 block of East College Boulevard charging him with possession of marijuana. An investigation alleges he was in possession of a bag containing a green, leafy substance.

Burglary

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Summit Street Thursday at 11:21 p.m. in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed a knife in sheath, and another knife were stolen from an individual.

Criminal damage

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of West First Street Thursday at 4:40 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed an electrical outlet was damaged.

Theft

Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of North Main Street Thursday at 7 p.m. in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed a tablet and cellular phone were stolen from an individual.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Big D’s featured by AAA A taste of the ‘SWAT’ life »