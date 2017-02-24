Username: 1

Dero Matthew Maples, Jr., 79, of Iowa Park, Texas, passed away on February 24, 2017 in Iowa Park. A celebration of life will be held at Dutton Funeral Home on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 2 [auth] p.m. Burial will be in Abilene, Texas at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the funeral home.

Dero was born July 18, 1937 in Bakersfield, California to the late Dero and Sarah (Mayes) Maples. Dero spent 23 years serving in the US Navy earning the rank of CW03 upon retirement. He was a self-educated man, he excelled in everything he attempted, and was a very intelligent person with a great memory. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Dero is preceded in death by his parents, Dero and Sarah Maples, three sisters, Nina Board and Melba Fleenor, and Corrine Barnes, and granddaughter Savannah Leigh Smith.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Judy (Pharis) Maples; six daughters, Debra Garcia, Deann, Merrick, Laniece Standon, Karla Beltramini, Robin Smith, and Joy Williams; one son, Steven Maples; 15 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two sisters, Ina Mae Higgins and Gladys Maples; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to Texoma Cancer Center. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting duttonfuneralhome.com.

