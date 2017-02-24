Coyotes host Artesia for District 4-5A tourney title tonight in the Den
Roswell senior wing Chris Mesquita blocks a shot by Goddard’s Tommy Madrid during the Coyotes’ win over the Rockets’ on Feb. 10. [auth] The Coyotes welcome the Artesia Bulldogs to the Coyote Den tonight at 6 p.m. for the District 4-5A tournament championship. The Coyotes have defeated the ‘Dogs three times this season — 53-46 on Dec. 30 for the Poe Corn Championship, 50-45 on Jan. 31 in Artesia and 42-33 on Feb. 14 at home. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)
Related Posts
« Broncos rally for 8-7 win vs. Dodge City Lady Coyotes rip Lovington 66-28; De La Cerda scores game-high 31 as Roswell captures District 4-5A district tournament title »