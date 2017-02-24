Username: 1

NMMI pinch runner Tony G[auth] alindo is tagged out at the plate by Dodge City catcher Dauson Tate after an eighth-inning single to left-center by Luis Rivera during the Broncos’ 8-7 win over the visiting Conquistadors Friday at NMMI Ballpark. The two teams hook up for three more games this weekend — a doubleheader beginning at noon today and and a single game Sunday, also at noon. (Laura Brown Photo)

The New Mexico Military Institute Bronco baseball team (7-6) let slip an early 4-1 lead, but came back with four runs in the last three innings to win 8-7 in the first of a four-game weekend series against visiting Dodge City Community College (3-2).

“We showed a little bit of guts today,” said head Bronco coach Chris Cook. “Got an early lead, then kinda gave it back in the middle innings. But we were able to get into their bullpen, got some hits with runners in scoring position and took advantage of some opportunities we got late in the game.”

Starting NMMI pitcher Parker Bateman sat down the Conquistadors in order to start the game, recording two of his five strikeouts over 3.2 innings pitched.

“Bateman again had a decent start, got some strikeouts, but they fouled a lot of balls off which got his pitch count got into the nineties in a hurry, and we had to go into the bullpen a lot earlier in Game 1 than we’d like to,”

NMMI posted a single run in the bottom of the first – Angel Colon scoring on an RBI double by Jordan Williams after getting on via an error.

The Conqs tied it up in the top of the second despite Bateman’s third K to start the stanza. The next two batters singled and one run was eventually scored on a sac fly before Bateman could end the inning with yet another K.

Two walks, a hit batter, and timely RBI triple by Colon plated three runs for the Broncos in the bottom half of the second – extending their lead to 4-1 – but NMMI wouldn’t score again until the seventh.

The middle innings were dominated by Dodge City. The Conquistador offense collected six hits and five runs in the fourth and fifth innings, while their defense shut down the Bronco’s run production with a pair of double plays.

NMMI was down 6-4 headed into the bottom of the seventh, but cut the lead in half, Colon again scoring – after a walk and balk to second – on a line-drive single up the middle by Cub Turcotte.

Bronco pitcher Jeremy Griffith, who came in to relieve Ricky Roybal for the final out in the top of the sixth inning, got some help from his defense to blank DCCC in the top of the eighth. Griffith gave up back-to-back singles to start the inning, but got the second singler, Jake Pederson out at first on a quick relay from centerfielder Jairus Hampton to shortstop Kirby Pimentel, then back to first baseman Bobby Galindo. One out with a runner of third, and NMMI turned their own unconventional double play: outfielder Williams caught a fly ball down the right-field line, then threw home to catcher Onix Vega. Vega made a sweeping tag just getting DCCC’s Richard Fullerton before he could slide in and touch the plate.

McCoy Pearce quickly tied the game 6-6 with a lead-off opposite-field home run to right at the start the bottom of the eighth. Pimentel then tripled with a shot straight down the right field line and scored on a single by Luis Rivera, to give NMMI a 7-6 lead headed into the final inning.

In the top of the ninth, Griffith hit the first Conquistador batter, who came around to score – and tie the game at 7s – after a single and fielder’s choice.

Dodge City returned the favor in the bottom of the ninth, allowing NMMI’s first batter on base, Williams, after being hit by a pitch. Galindo then singled between first and second, with Williams moving to third. Pearce was intentionally walked to load the bases, and still with no outs, Pimentel hit a high chopper to second which easily scored Williams from third before the force out could be made at the plate.

Coach Cook was happy with the comeback win and credited it, in part, to improved Bronco at-bats and some solid relief pitching.

“I thought our aggressiveness got better along with our approach, which is what I’m hoping to see more consistently,” he said, talking about his hitters. “We also got a great relief outing from true freshman Jeremy Griffith and he picked up his first college victory.

Cook continued by saying that first reliever Ricky Roybal has pitched well his last two outings. “He’s still a little inconsistent, but he’s getting comfortable with some adjustments we’ve made,” said Cook. “It was nice to see them both do well coming out of the bullpen – we’re going to need both of them to pitch in important games down the road.”

The Broncs and Conqs will hit the diamond again Saturday for two seven-inning games beginning at noon, then wrap up the series with a nine-inning game on Sunday, again with a noon start time.

