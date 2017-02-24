Username: 1

Locally owned and operated Big D’s Downtown Dive is featured in the March/April edition of New [auth] Mexico Journey, the magazine for AAA members. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)

A popular Roswell restaurant, Big D’s Downtown Dive, is featured in the March/April edition of New Mexico Journey, the magazine for New Mexico residents who are members of AAA, a nonprofit that provides roadside assistance, locksmith services and other auto-related services to its members for a yearly membership fee.

Big D’s is one of 26 New Mexico restaurants featured in the cover story, “Cheap Eats,” which is a guide, or “sampler platter,” through some of the state’s “wallet-friendly eateries.”

Praised in the article is Big D’s cheesesteak sandwich that has a “green-chili kick” and is priced at $9. Also getting high marks is the turkey cordon bleu burger with a turkey patty, smoked ham and stone-ground mustard on a pretzel bun for only $7.

The restaurant’s décor “is as colorful as its food, with a display of license plates filling the wall,” the article states.

Kim Smith, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Don, wasn’t aware the restaurant had been featured until she was approached by the Daily Record.

“That’s awesome,” she said upon hearing the news. The Smiths have owned the restaurant since 2009. In 2015, legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne and his son, Jack, ate at the restaurant before visiting the International UFO Museum and Research Center.

Located at 505 N Main St., Big D’s is just a few blocks north of the museum, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors a year.

“We get a lot of traffic from the museum,” she said. “During spring break and summer we get a lot of travelers.”

Smith said the restaurant gets good ratings on TripAdvisor and Yelp, where customers can write online reviews of restaurants, hotels and other attractions.

