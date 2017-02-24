Username: 1

Charlie Lambert of Sky Security of Colorado and the Roswell coordinator for a new airship-development project called Sceye SARL says the project will benefit Roswell economically from the start, which he hopes will be March 10. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

A new venture seeking to develop and test “lighter-than-air” airships that would monitor troublesome human activity from space is seeking to lease a building and land at the Roswell International Air Center.

Charlie Lambert of Sky Security of Colorado and Dr. David Kim from Durham, North Carolina, with Vestergaard, a family-owned global health-care company based in Switzerland, talked about their new venture and the airship concept at the Thursday afternoon meeting of the city of Roswell Legal Committee. The new venture is known as Sceye SARL, the acronym being the French equivalent of limited liability corporation. Lambert serves as the Roswell coordinator for the effort, while Kim is project lead.

The group of four elected city councilors on the committee were deciding whether to give initial approval for a lease agreement on Building 1670, a 4,947-square-foot structure, as well as 75,000 square feet of adjacent land.

The agreement would require the venture to pay only $100 a month in rent for the first two years in return for the venture investing at least $50,000 in approved improvements to the building and property. The rent abated [auth] by the proposed agreement would be $2,164 a month.

“It will easily be more than ($50,000),” said Lambert about the investment the venture plans to make to improve the existing office structure, which used to be a balloon manufacturing site, and to pour concrete for a fabric hangar it intends to place on the site. The hangar, not considered part of the required improvements, will cost about $2.5 million.

Councilors Jason Perry, Jeanine Corn, Juan Oropesa and Barry Foster voted unanimously to approve the lease agreement and to have it placed on the City Council’s March 9 consent agenda. Should it stay on the consent agenda, the full council would not discuss the matter but would simply vote on that lease as well as several other leases and business agreements.

The councilors’ decision followed a presentation by Lambert and Kim and many questions from councilors.

Lambert told the group that Sky Security is known primarily for tethered aerostats, similar to small blimps, that monitor ground activity. Lambert said that Sky Security worked for several years to improve its “lighter-than-air” technology and will now partner with Vestergaard in Sceye.

Lambert and Kim told the committee that they want to develop unmanned helium-filled airships measuring from 75 feet to 225 feet long that can be flown 65,000 feet or more above ground and stay in the air for a year. They said they intend to use the airships to fly over the Sub-Saharan desert in Africa to monitor activities of concern to public health and safe environmental conditions such as human trafficking and poaching. The airships also could be used for remote communication purposes.

They said they intend to start work on the air center site on March 10 and want to begin constructing an airship by September, with flight testing starting in October.

“We think this will bring the city visibility,” said Kim, who explained that the project began because the chief executive officer for Vestergaard serves on a council for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

No new jobs are expected to be created at the current time, but would be at the end of 2018 or in 2019 if their airship concept proves viable. Then Sceye would hire up to 50 people to build airships for use in Africa.

“This is purely a development project right now,” said Kim. “So there are questions of what we will be able to achieve.”

Lambert added that the city will benefit economically from the start of the project.

“Even before we start hiring local people, we will be down here spending money on hotels, restaurants and rental cars,” he said.

In response to questions, Lambert said that they did intend to hire local contractors to pour the concrete slab and were looking at New Mexico suppliers for helium.

Scott Stark, manager of the air center, said that the Federal Aviation Administration has been consulted about the project and has cleared the project in terms of its environmental impact and has given an indication that it will approve it regarding use of air space.

The Legal Committee also gave unanimous approval to three air center lease renewals and agreed to allow Roebuck Media to continue to use property at the Spring River Park and Zoo for its Christmas Railway project.

The group also heard that a company leasing an air center facility had begun necessary repairs to the roof of a building. Councilors also decided to consider at a future meeting a draft of a new city ordinance that would allow people to keep a few hens within the city limits.

The committee opted not to recommend for future consideration at this time the drafting of a new ordinance that would allow off-road vehicles such as four-wheelers or golf carts on city streets. They said they thought it would unnecessarily codify rules existing in state statutes and could encourage unsafe practices, especially by youth.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« Woman whose young daughters fight cancer searches for support Hopes rising for new hangar at Roswell airport; Chaves County leaders wine and dine state lawmakers »