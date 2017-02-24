A taste of the ‘SWAT’ life
Members of the Roswell Police Department made a surprise visit Wednesday afternoon to a local 14-year-old boy who is dealing [auth] with cancer. The boy, Irvin Gonzalez, (pictured with his mother Abigail), had expressed an interest in police officers and their work. The officers brought the RPD SWAT Team’s specially designed vehicle to make an appearance at Irvin’s home to give him a first-hand look at the special vehicle and other equipment used by officers. Irvin and his family members also got to take a short ride in the vehicle. While there, the officers presented Irvin with a SWAT hat. (Submitted Photo)
Related Posts
« Dog reported stolen from yard KAPs offers kids the chance to create »