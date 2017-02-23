Username: 1

Advertising





Wayne Deering, age 102, of Roswell, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2017 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2017 at South Park Cemetery.

Wayne was born in Marysville, Texas on June 19, 1914 to Emmit Levi Deering and Minnie Belle Wyatt-Deering. Wayne and Alice Durham Deering were married July 21, 1936 in Fort Sumner, NM. Wayne was a member of the Church of Christ and the Woodmen of the World. Although he had experience in many fields of work, his first and main passion was being a cowboy when he was a young man.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Emmit Levi Deering and Minnie Belle Wyatt-Deering, his wife of 63 years, Alice Durham Deering, Jessie Lee Deering, Johnnie Buford Deering, Eula Mae Curnette, and Ada Pearl Hill.

He is survived by his daughters Dorothy Crouch and Nubbin of Artesia, NM and Joyce Newsom and Larry of Roswell, NM; grandsons and granddaughters Roy Crouch and his wife Dianna of Artesia, NM, Randall Crouch and his wife Dena of Artesia, NM, Rita Derrick and her husband Lewis of Artesia, NM, Elaine Gwinn and her husband Malcom of New Castle, IN, Wayne Mims of Los Lunas, NM, Kevin Mims and his wife Yon Ok of Bonaire, GA, and Sherri Parsons and her husband Andy of Owasso, OK; 17 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; and his special friend of over 16 years, Tina Rudolph.

He loved his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, and his great-great-grandchildren; and they loved him.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Assurance Home/James Ranch 1000 E. 18th Street Roswell, N.M. 88201.Or online at http://www.assurancehome.org/james.htm.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Ambrose Joseph (AJ) Harrison Donna Louise Bond »