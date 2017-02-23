Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until [auth] proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Pear Street Wednesday at 8 p.m. in reference to an alleged pick-pocketing incident, in which 80 anti-anxiety pills were allegedly stolen from an individual. According to RPD, this case is still pending.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Donna Louise Bond Live bird presentation at Living Desert Zoo and Gardens State Park »