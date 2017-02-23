Username: 1

As a Trusted Choice Independent Agency, we’ve served individuals and businesses in the area since 1982 and have the largest and most seasoned team of agents in town. Our team is not only able to provide some of the best products and services, but we also develop long-lasting and meaningful relationships with our clients. We are always striving for ways to improve our relationships and be a one-stop full service agent for our clients. Our goal is to be your Trusted Advisor.

Being an independent agency, we have a wide variety of insurance products which include home, auto, business, life and health. Unlike other agents, we are not limited to one company; thus, you don’t need to change agencies as your insurance and service needs change. We can tailor an insurance program to fit your [auth] particular business or individual need.

The client is our first priority. We don’t sell on price but rather on value, and this means that we find the best solutions for the client every time. We consult with the clients to create the best policies for their needs.

Once you become a client of Meridian Insurance, you become part of our family and we continue to nurture that relationship. We review your coverages on a regular basis. We also provide continuous support and education regarding your policies. We want our clients to have peace of mind and understand the protection they purchase.

If a client has a claim, we are ready to provide the support and assistance needed to work through this process. Client satisfaction is the key to our livelihood. So, serving our clients is our most important concern.

Meridian is proud to be a Platinum agent with Progressive which is a selective group of agents in New Mexico. This gives us the advantage to offer out clients the opportunity to combine their home and auto coverage at a significant discount.

We have always been an active part of the community and are currently working on getting things ready to participate in the “Walk for Hope” event to raise money, honor cancer survivors and help those who need assistance with practical needs during their cancer treatment.

Meridian Insurance Services is here when you need us. We invite you to call us at 575-624-0404 or come by our office at 601 W 2nd St, Suite 6. You may also visit our website at www.misnm.com and follow us on our Facebook page at goo.gl/2Z8mg8 to get interesting facts and tips. Our licensed agents are available to guide you in securing the best coverage and financial protection for your personal or business assets. We’re committed to keeping you protected so you can focus on your day-to-day operations.

Meridian Insurance Services

601 W 2nd St, Suite 6

(575) 624-0404

Mon – Thur, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fri, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Featured Employee

Kimberly Graham, AAI

Commercial Lines Agent

Kimberly has access to many resources and has built some very close relationships with the underwriters she works with to secure the appropriate coverage. She is experienced in the oil & gas industry and specializes in farm, dairy and ranch business as well. Please contact her directly at kimberly@misnm.com or 575-624-0404.

Related Posts

About the Author: Business Review

« Everyone is groovy at Baby Boomer Expo