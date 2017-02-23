Username: 1

CARLSBAD – Living Desert Zoo and Gardens State Park will be hosting a free live bird presentation by Laura McCann of the nonprofit New Mexico Raptors organization at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Visitor [auth] Center. See native birds of prey such as hawks and owls up close and learn about these amazing creatures and their important role in our unique desert environment.

New Mexico Raptors is a nonprofit organization started in 2006 that presents live bird educational programs all over the state using four non-releasable presentation birds: a Swainson’s Hawk, a Red-tailed Hawk, a Turkey Vulture and a Great Horned Owl. There is no fee for programs in the Visitor Center. However, regular entrance fees apply for those who wish to enter the zoo.

For more information, call the park at 575-887-5516.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Police called to an alleged pick-pocket incident DWI arrests in Chaves County »