Above: Lady Rocket sophomore Bailey Beene goes airborne as she attempts a shot early in the District 4-5A semifinal matchup against the visiting Lady ‘Cats Thursday. (Shawn Naranjo Pho[auth] to)

Below: Goddard junior Camaryn Villalpando pulls down a rebound during the first half of the Lady Rockets’ 39-34 loss to the visiting Lovington Lady Wildcats Thursday night at Ground Zero Gym. The Lady Rockets will wait to learn their state playoff seeding while the ‘Cats return to Roswell tonight to face the Lady Coyotes at 6 p.m. for the District 4-5A tournament championship. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Goddard senior Katherine Kolker looks for an open scoring lane or an open teammate during the Lady Rockets’ 39-34 loss to the visiting Lovington Lady Wildcats Thursday night at Ground Zero Gym. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

This one hurt to watch if you were a Lady Rocket fan. The Rockets had arguably their worst offensive game of the season as they fell to the visiting Lovington Wildcats 39-34, as the Rockets recorded the most turnovers in a game while having their worst shooting night from the floor.

It was a different story for the Lady Cats as they got big games from the trio of Alexis Borrunda, Japeria Wright and Azaria Stewart to, again, steal a game inside Ground Zero and earn the right to attempt to dethrone Roswell High for the district 4-5A title.

Coach Jared Neighbors was at a loss for words in explaining his team’s performance. “We had more turnovers today than we have had all year. Now is the time of the season when you shouldn’t be having that many. It’s weird, Lovington plays great at our place and plays terrible at their home, so I think it’s Lovington’s best court right here.”

The Wildcats would set the tone in the low-scoring affair as they dictated the pace with patient offense and a physical defense. Offensively, the aforementioned trio of Borrunda, Wright and Stewart would account for all but one Wildcat point in the first half.

The Lady Rockets would lead only once in the game — a game-opening trey by Desi Flores — as the Wildcats would get a slim lead and manage to hold on to it despite every flurry from the hosts.

Wright would get two early 3-point plays — one from downtown and the other the old fashioned way, in the paint, as the Wildcats would build an 8-3 lead. The Rockets could only manage Flores’ three as they would settle for five free throws in the opening quarter as Goddard would miss from all areas and see the turnover bug start to affect them. The score was 12-8 at the break.

The second quarter saw both teams fouling freely, which led to plenty of free throws and a lot of displeasure being voiced from the vocal crowd. The Rockets managed to get Lara Carrica free for some looks and Bailey Beene hit a big 3, but the Wildcats — who would hit 9-of-10 from the line — would use Wright and Stewart to drive the lane and create offense. Carrica’s late bucket would make it 24-19 Wildcats at the half.

The Wildcats came out tentative in the third quarter and the Rockets took advantage as Camaryn Viilalpando would score off a nice feed from Katherine Kolker and Micaela Kolker would hit a 3 to tie the game at 24-all with 4:10 to play.

The Wildcats would finally wake up and get the next three baskets quickly to go up by six and never trail again. Villalpando would make a late hoop as the Rockets trailed 30-27 heading into the final frame.

The Rockets’ shooting woes would continue in the fourth as they would have four real good looks at the basket from 3-point land only to see them clang harmlessly away. The Wildcats used a Borrunda hoop and two driving layups from Stewart, who had sit out most of the half with four fouls, to go up 36-27 with four minutes to go.

Flores would finally drain a 3 with 3:12 to go and Micaela Kolker would follow with a layup to make it 36-32, but it was too little, too late for the Rockets as they could not make another hoop the rest of the way and the Wildcats escaped with the 39-34 win.

“We came out flat,” stated Neighbors. “The girls admitted that they were looking forward to Roswell High (on Friday night) and you just can’t do that at this stage of the game. You got to play every game and be ready. We couldn’t hit anything, turnovers, it was crazy out there.”

The Lady Cats return to Roswell tonight to play the Roswell Lady Coyotes for the District 4-5A tourney crown.

The Lady Rockets now play the waiting game to see where they are seeded in next week’s state tourney, still very hopeful of hosting a first-round game. Neighbors is still optimistic that his squad can rebound and have a productive state tourney. “The last time Lovington beat us, we went on a four-game win streak so, right now, would be a nice time to go on a four- game win streak.”

