Above: Bobcat sophomore forward Jakob Bejarano scores in the first half of the District 4-2A tournament semifinal against the Gateway Christian Warriors Thursday night in Hagerman. The Bobcats won 58-49 and will travel to Jal for the district tourney title matchup Saturday at 6 p.m. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: Gateway sophomore Jaydon Stephens sinks a contested jumper during the final minute of the first half Thursday in Hagerman. (AJ Dickman Photo)

HAGERMAN — For the third time this season, the Hagerman Bobcats squared off with the Gateway Christian Warriors Thursday, this time for the chance to play for a district tournament championship at Jal on Saturday.

Despite a slow first half for both teams, the home Bobcats were [auth] able to build an early lead and maintain it throughout on the way to a 58-49 victory over their district rivals from just up the road in Roswell.

It took both teams some time to find their footing, as the first points of the game weren’t scored until the 4:55 mark when Bobcat sophomore Jakob Bejarano made the second of two free-throw attempts.

A minute and a half later, Gateway senior Bryson Smith put in a 2 to give the Warriors their only lead of the night, which was short-lived as Bejarano scored with two defenders draped over him to put the Bobcats up 3-2.

The Bobcats closed the first period with a 5-2 and scored the first basket of the second quarter to go up 10-4.

Gateway answered with a 3-pointer from sharp-shooting sophomore Joe Waide to pull within three, but Bejarano doubled up Gateway with two big baskets in a row — the first under the basket off a baseline feed from senior forward Logan Franklin, followed by a quick steal and score — to put the Bobcats up 14-7.

Hagerman scored five more points before Gateway’s Jaydon Stephens hit a tough mid-range jumper in the final minute of the half to make it 15-7 at the break.

Scoring picked up for both teams in the second half, but as they did in the first two quarters, the Bobcats outscored the Warriors by four points, 18-14, in the third period to extend their lead to 12 points heading into the final frame.

Both squads lit up the scoreboard in the fourth quarter to the tune of 49 points, 26 for Gateway.

The Warriors will now wait for the state seeding committee to decide their postseason fate. At 13-11 and currently ranked 14th in Class 2A according to MaxPreps.com, Gateway looks like a team deserving of an at-large bid.

Hagerman, currently ranked one spot ahead of Gateway at 13th, will go to Jal to face the Panthers for the District 4-2A title, where a win could improve the Bobcat’s state tourney seed.

