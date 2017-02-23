Username: 1

Ongoing until March 15

The New Mexico Film Foundation announced two new grant programs for New Mexico. The New Mexico Girls Make Movies grant offers New Mexico girls and young women (ages 12 to 25) the opportunity to submit their original screenplays, shorts stories, comic books, poems, etc. for the chance to win a $1,000 production budget and the support of a professional film crew to turn their story into a short film. All finalists will be invited to join the crew on the winning short film. For regulations and further details, visit nmfilmfoundation.org or nmgirlsmakemovies.org.

Hobbs

Ongoing until March 18

NM Junior College Art Faculty exhibition and student art show

The show takes place at the Center for the Arts, 122 W. Broadway St., at 7 p.m. For more [auth] information, visit leacountyevents.com or call 575-391-2900.

Roswell

Ongoing until March 18

Chaves County Senior Olympics local games registration

The registration starts for Chaves County Senior Olympics at the Roswell Adult & Recreation Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave. $10 per person. The games take place from March 21 until May 14. For more information, call Sara Hall at 575-624-6719.

Roswell

Ongoing until April 29

Bowl for Kids Sake Chaves County Zombie Bowl

Team registration is now open for the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeastern New Mexico Bowl for Kids Sake event. The theme this year is “Zombies.” Teams are asked to raise a minimum of $500 per team. Bowling and pizza are free for participants. This event will have for the first time a costume contest. Costumes don’t have to be zombie-themed but can also be cosplay or other costumes. All profits benefit the BBBSSENM program. To sign up a team, become a sponsor, or donate door prizes, visit bbbssenm.org or call 575-627-2227.

Cloudcroft

Feb. 24-26

Mardi Gras in the clouds ‘Music of America’

The “Music of America” themed event includes a king and queen’s court, live entertainment throughout Cloudcroft, costume contest, parade, silent auction, umbrella parade, cajun cooking contest, children’s games, food, beverages and many vendors. For more information, contact the Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce at coolcloudcroft.com or call 575-682-2733.

Cloudcroft

Feb. 24-26

Murder Mystery weekend 2017

The Lodge Resort and Spa at Cloudcroft, 601 Corona Place, is hosting its annual Murder Mystery weekend. There are different packages available for couples, singles or for those who do not need lodging. For more information and reservations, call 575-682-2566.

Alto/Ruidoso

Feb. 25

The Five Irish Tenors present ‘Voices of Ireland’

The Five Irish Tenors present “Voices of Ireland” at the Spencer Theater, 108 Spencer Road, Airport Highway 220. The show starts at 7p.m. and tickets start at $39. Singing in combinations of tenor solos, duets, trios, quartets and quintets, these lads fuse Irish wit and boisterous charm with lyricism and operatic style: “Toora-Loora-Loora,” “Danny Boy,” My Wild Rose,” and folk rock favorites like “Bridge Over Troubled Waters.” For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.

Artesia Feb. 25

Johnny Counterfit

Twenty-five superstars, singers, actors and politicians come alive courtesy of the voice impressionist talents of Johnny Counterfit. The performance takes place at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or call 575-746-4212.

Jemez Springs

Feb. 25

‘Cabin Fever Fest’

The family friendly “Cabin Fever Festival” takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be professional chainsaw carvers, live music by Austin Van and Train Wreck Blues Band and several contests, such as a dog costume contest and the King Arthur pie and cobbler baking contest. A portion of all proceeds will benefit Jemez Valley Animal Amigos­ — a no-kill rescue group. In addition, the Jemez Springs Community Library will be selling more than a dozen books by late author Tony Hillerman — some which are signed — as part of their book sale, and as donated by Hillerman’s daughter. There will be arts, crafts and food vendors. The event takes place at Jemez Springs Plaza and is accessible via Hwy. 550. For more information visit its Facebook page or call 575-829-3540.

Roswell

Feb. 25

‘Jubi-Latte!’

The Grace Choir presents “Jubi-Latte.” A musical celebration with coffee, community and compassion at Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Roswell Community Kitchen. Suggested entry donation is either two canned goods or $5 per person. For more information, visit roswellgrace.com or call John Cantu at 575-623-5438.

Roswell

Feb. 25

Pecos Valley Stampede

The Pecos Valley Stampede half-marathon/10K/5K starts at 8 p.m. The start line will be at the Roswell Runners Club, 1212 W. Seventh St., and the finish line will be at Cielo Grande Recreation Area, 1612 W College Blvd. For more information, call Sara Hall at 575-624-6719.

Roswell

Feb. 25

Live music

Jani Kosturski and Ted Schooley perform with special guest Marie Manning at 7 p.m. at Stellar Coffee Co., 315 N. Main St. For more information, call 575-623-3711.

Artesia

By Feb. 28

Deadline for juried photography show ‘Reflections’

Sara Grijalva juried photography show “Reflections” is looking for artists. For entry forms and rules, call the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center at 575-746-4212. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.

Roswell

March 1

Concert at the Unity Center

The bands To Speak Of Wolves, Rival Choir with Conspire and Grace The Ocean perform at The Unity Center, 108 E. Bland St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Entry is $10 per person. For more information, call 575-208-8603 or visit its Facebook event page.

Roswell

March 1

Live music

Whiskey Myers performs at The Liberty Club, 312 N. Virginia Ave., at 6 p.m. This is for members of The Liberty Club and their invited guests only. Tickets start at $13.08 and are now on sale at thelibertyinc.com.

Capitan

March 3

‘Riders on the Orphan Train’

The free public program, “Riders on the Orphan Train — Child Emigrants to New Mexico,” will be held at the Capitan Public Library, 101 E. Second St. This historical presentation is designed to inform, entertain and move audiences of all origins and ages. It combines storytelling, music, video with archival photographs and contemporary interviews of survivors, and informal discussion with a question and answer period to bring awareness about this little-known chapter of the largest child migration in history. For more information, visit ridersontheorphantrain.org. The program is part of the Capitan Public Library’s First Friday program. For more information, visit capitanlibrary.org or call 575-354-3035.

Carlsbad

Until March 3

City of Faith — Harold Ferrer exhibit

“City of Faith — Harold Ferrer” exhibit is at the Carlsbad Museum & Art Center, 418 W. Fox St. The exhibit offers a unique glimpse into the life and culture of Cuba captured by Ferrer. For more information, visit cityofcarlsbadnm.com/museum.cfm or call 575-887-0276.

Roswell

March 3

Pretty Things Peepshow

The world touring vintage vaudeville show “Pretty Things Peepshow” will perform at The Liberty, 312 N. Virginia Ave. at 6 p.m. The show is for members of The Liberty Club and invited guests only. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com or call 575-627-2121.

Artesia

March 3-4

Live music

The folk/rock duo Wait for What will perform at the Adobe Rose Restaurant, 1614 N. 13th St. at 6 p.m. For more information, visit adoberoserestaurant.com or call 575-746-6157.

