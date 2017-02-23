DWI arrests in Chaves County
In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell [auth] Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.
BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.
Bejarano
Name: Regina Bejarano
Age: 63
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Feb. 19 for DWI, driving with revoked license
BrAC/BAC: .13
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Enriquez
Name: Ricardo Enriquez
Age: 48
Resident of: Santa Ana, California
Arrested: Feb. 22 for aggravated DWI, failure to use headlamps/taillights, open alcohol container in vehicle, driving without valid driver’s license
BrAC/BAC: .17
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Molina
Name: Adolfo Molina
Age: 58
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Feb. 22 for DWI, (first offense)
BrAC/BAC: 0.08/0.09
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
