Username: 1

In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell [auth] Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.

BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.

Bejarano

Name: Regina Bejarano

Age: 63

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Feb. 19 for DWI, driving with revoked license

BrAC/BAC: .13

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department

Enriquez

Name: Ricardo Enriquez

Age: 48

Resident of: Santa Ana, California

Arrested: Feb. 22 for aggravated DWI, failure to use headlamps/taillights, open alcohol container in vehicle, driving without valid driver’s license

BrAC/BAC: .17

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department

Molina

Name: Adolfo Molina

Age: 58

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Feb. 22 for DWI, (first offense)

BrAC/BAC: 0.08/0.09

Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Live bird presentation at Living Desert Zoo and Gardens State Park ‘Stampede’ marathon race Saturday »