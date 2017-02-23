Username: 1

Dexter senior post Dayton Harris scores the final points of the night during the Demons’ 51-46 victory over the visiting Tularosa Wildcats Thurday night at Lewis Gym in Dexter. Harris finished with a game-high 20 points. The Demons will travel to Eunice for the District 4-3A tournament championship at 6 p.m. Saturday. (AJ Dickman Photo)

DEXTER — The Dexter Demons looked primed to run away with the District 4-3A tournament semifinal matchup against the visiting Tularosa Wildcats, but instead were forced to dig deep and pull off a gutsy win Thursday night inside a raucous Lewis Gymnasium.

Tularosa was down 42-25 going into the fourth quarter as the Demons outscored the ‘Cats in every quarter, including a big 14-2 second, but roared back to get within a single point of Dexter at 47-46 with just under two minutes to play.

The Demons missed an opportunity for an easy basket when an inside pass intended for senior post Dayton Harris was intercepted by the Wildcats. Tularosa’s most talented player, senior [auth] Mondo Brusuellas, attempted a baseline drive to the basket where he collided with a perfectly-positioned Joseph Cobos, who drew the charging call.

“That was huge,” said Dexter head coach Ron Grant. “He was going up and if Joe’s not there in time, that’s an and-1, and that kid doesn’t miss free throws. We put Joe on him, knowing they wanted to run their offense through him. Joe did a fantastic job of tempering him down so he didn’t just go hog wild. That was the most important factor tonight.”

One huge play followed another, as sophomore guard (and quarterback) Jarren Amaro launched a perfect inbounds pass three-quarters of the way down the court into the hands of sprinting junior post (and wide receiver) David Morales, who gently kissed the ball off the glass for two points and a three-point Dexter lead with 1:19 to play.

“We’d been trying to get the guys to run the break the right way and finally, I got David’s attention and he streaked down, Jarren made a great pass and David laid it in nice and easy,” said Grant. “Once we did that, it put the pressure on Tularosa.”

On the next Tularosa possession, the Demon defense forced a tough shot and Harris came down with the rebound. Tularosa would get another chance to tie the game, but again the swarming Dexter D was able to get a hand on the ball and sophomore point guard Jonah Chavez came up with it.

Harris put in his game-high 20th point of the night as he scored late to cement the final score of 51-46.

“He’s been very consistent lately, but you never know. These are 17-, 18-year-old boys,” Grant said. “But one thing we can always count on is his character. He doesn’t get rattled. He’s real steady. Defenses have been planning for him. Today they wanted to stop him and Joe, who made some big 3s against them last time.”

Chavez finished the game with 13 points, including two 3s and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe. Cobos had just two points on the night, but Grant said his defensive contributions more than make up for the lack of offense.

“Even with Dayton having a double-double, what Joe did tonight made him the player of the game,” Grant said. “That was what we needed the most.

“These guys don’t stop. The heart that these kids have will not let them stop.”

The Demons head to Eunice to play for the District 4-3A title Saturday at 6 p.m. Dexter has not won on the Cardinals’ home floor since Valentine’s Day in 2014, just one month before capturing the state title.

“A W is a W,” Grant said. “We’ve got to grow up a little bit more. We’ve crunched the numbers and no matter what happens Saturday, the best we’ll get is a 9-seed. We dug this hole and we’re filling it in one game at a time. Our goal is to finish our season in Albuquerque.”

