Ambrose Joseph (AJ) Harrison, aged 91, of Roswell, NM, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017. AJ was born July 10, 1925, in Rush Springs, Oklahoma, to Johnny and Florence Harrison, and was one of 11 children. He moved to Roswell in 1938 and at age 17 joined the U.S. Navy on June 10, 1943, as an S-1. He served on a destroyer, the U.S.S. Hickox in the South Pacific during WWII and was decorated with the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and nine different bronze stars awarded for participation in [auth] major battles. AJ was honorably discharged from the Navy on March 11, 1946.

On July 23, 1945, while on a 30-day leave from his ship, AJ married Ernestine Harris of Roswell, NM. AJ and Ernestine were happily married for 71 years and together had three daughters, Carol, Peggy, and Pat, whom they raised in Roswell. After the War, AJ worked on several farms around Roswell and later was employed as a truck driver with ICX where he retired following 33 years of service. AJ loved baseball and was active in the baseball programs sponsored by the American Legion and VFW. He was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

AJ is survived by his wife, Ernestine, brother Dee Harrison, sisters Bernice Matthews and Betty Markham, two of his daughters, Carol Montgomery and Pat Dodson and husband Bob. AJ was preceded in death by his parents, seven of his siblings, his daughter Peggy and husband Gerry Thomas, and one granddaughter, Melissa Montgomery. A.J. was blessed to have nine grandchildren who will be his honorary pallbearers: Debbie Evans, Michael Thomas, Steve Dodson, Roy Montgomery, Mark Dodson, Amber Wells, Becky Carlozzi, and Stephanie Schiltz. AJ was also blessed with 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Nolan of Westminster Presbyterian Church officiating. A private burial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

