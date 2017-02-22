Username: 1

A local zoning board delayed a decision Tuesday night whether to allow an elderly cancer patient to have a second home on his property because neither the applicant nor anyone from his family attended the public hearing.

Jimmy Pope has requested a special use permit to allow a second residence on his property at 3406 W. Brasher Road, Chaves County Planning & Zoning Department director Marlin Johnson told members of the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission at Tuesday night’s hearing at the Chaves County Administrative Center.

Pope has cancer and desires to have his son live on his property to care for him, Johnson explained. Pope [auth] would like to construct an apartment within an existing metal shop building on his 8-acre property to live in himself, while his son moves into his primary home, Johnson said.

“There is pertinent documentation submitted from a medical provider indicating the need for care,” states a P&Z staff report. “Both homes would be served by a domestic well and the property size is sufficient to allow a second septic system.”

Johnson said no objections to the special use permit had been received, and the property and most neighboring properties are zoned rural suburban.

“The Chaves County Comprehensive Plan does support a second, accessory, living quarters on a temporary basis when requests are accompanied by medical or other pertinent documentation,” states the staff report.

Johnson recommended approval of the special use permit, with stipulations to include it be granted for a five-year period or until special care is no longer required, and that the second residence be converted back into a non-dwelling when the parental care-taking is no longer needed.

Some ETZ Commissioners noted Pope, his son, nor any family member attended Tuesday night’s meeting. Johnson said notifications had been mailed to Pope, and a sign giving notice of Tuesday’s meeting was placed in his front yard.

“If they don’t show up, how interested are they?” asked ETZ Commissioner Matthew Bristol.

“I say we just approve it and we move on,” said ETZ Commissioner Mona Kirk.

ETZ Commissioner Neil Roe said approving a zoning application when the applicant is not present to answer questions would send the wrong message.

“I just hate for that to become precedent,” Roe said.

“I hate holding up progress just because it’s a rubber stamp,” Kirk said.

Johnson suggested delaying a decision, rather than denying the application, which would require a new application and fees if Pope decided to proceed.

The ETZ commissioners voted 5-0 to continue the matter until their next meeting on March 21.

Bristol said anyone from Pope’s family could attend the March meeting to speak on his behalf.

In other business Tuesday, the ETZ commissioners elected Kirk as their new chair and Bristol as vice chair. Bristol has served most recently as chair. Larry Connolly was the most recent vice chair.

The ETZ commissioners, three of which are appointed by the Roswell City Council and three of which are appointed by the Chaves County commissioners, chose their own seventh member Tuesday night. They voted 5-0 to retain Roe as their appointee, for a one-year term.

The city’s appointees, most recently made in May 2016 for one-year terms that expire March 31, are Bristol, Connolly and Kirk, who was recently elected to the Roswell school board.

The county’s appointees are Harold Hobson, Leroy Lang and Royce “Pancho” Maples. Hobson and Lang did not attend Tuesday night’s meeting.

There are no term limits for ETZ commissioners, who serve without compensation.

The ETZ Commission and its upper body of local elected leaders, the ETZ Authority, govern territory within about 2 miles of Roswell city limits.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: jtucker Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper. Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M. He began his journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Ind. Tucker also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pa., Robstown, Texas, and Wolf Point, Mont. He has also been a newsman for The Associated Press in Indianapolis, and an independent freelance writer for the AP in Helena, Mont. Throughout his career, Tucker has won a total of 23 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press. After graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington, D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives.

« Xcel and FAA research safe use of drones Occupancy Tax Board sticks to budget; Members say they want to be fiscally prudent »