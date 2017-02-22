Username: 1

Xcel is partnering with the Federal Aviation Administration to use drone technology to inspect transmission lines and gather information about the energy grid. (Submitted Photo)

Xcel Energy will partner with the Federal Aviation Administration to research the safe operation of drone technology to inspect critical infrastructure.

The agreement announced Thursday involves using unmanned aircraft systems to inspect more than 20,000 miles of Xcel Energy transmission lines in 10 states. The data collected from diverse climates, conditions and geographies will be used by the [auth] federal agency to secure the nation’s airspace.

“We’re proud to partner with the FAA to explore ways unmanned aircraft systems can enhance public safety while protecting the national grid and gas pipelines,” said Kent Larson, Xcel Energy’s executive vice president and group president of operations. “Drone technology is already giving us better inspection data to efficiently and effectively monitor our systems, ensuring employee safety and improving reliability to better serve customers.”

Among the goals of the “Partnership for Safety Plan” is to shape future FAA policies for safe and routine beyond visual-line-of-sight operations to inspect the electrical grid. During the past three years, Xcel Energy has conducted more than a dozen outdoor missions using drone technology including a beyond visual-line-of-sight flight in 2016 and it plans another visual-line-of-sight flight in 2017 in partnership with the FAA.

Last year, Xcel Energy began a year-long research project in partnership with the state of North Dakota, the University of North Dakota and other partners to use drone technology to assess damage after severe weather events. The company is sharing its operational and safety data with the FAA and the Edison Electric Institute, an association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies.

Publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange, Xcel Energy provides energy to millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern

states. The company has its headquarters in Minneapolis and produces energy from traditional as well as renewable energy sources.

