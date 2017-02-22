Username: 1

Advertising





William “Bill” Lynn Verhines, age 87, of Roswell, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2017 at the General Douglas McBride Veterans Cemetery. Pastor Aaron Colyer of First Baptist Church will be officiating.

William “Bill’ Lynn Verhines was born September 13, 1929 in Roswell, NM to William Carl and Mary Lynn Scott-Verhines. He graduated Roswell High School in 1947, and then graduated from New Mexico Western College in 1951. Bill married La Gene English on August 12, 1951 in [auth] Glencoe, NM at the Little Rock Church. He was drafted by the Army September 11, 1951 for the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge he returned to Roswell, NM to work with his father at Verhines Automotive Shop. After his father’s retirement he owned and operated the shop for many, many years. He is a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Roswell, NM; he was a mason and a member of Lodge 18, he was a Mastor Mason in 1963 and in 1993. He was recognized as Worthy Patron of Eastern Star #10 in 1959; York Rite High Priest, and a Royal Arch Mason. He was also a member of Red Cross Constantine. He was a skilled carpenter and loved gardening.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law.

He is survived by his wife La Gene English-Verhines, one daughter, Tamara Verhines Krasowsky-Holt and her husband Michael, five grandchildren: Billy, Evan, Logan Krasowsky; Jason and Kelly Holt; five great-grandchildren: Mara, Kelton, Trent, Tatum, and Trevin Krasowsky; sister Kathleen West and her husband James of Fort Sumner, NM.

The family has been told many times throughout Bill’s life that he will always be remembered because his word was his honor. PaPa will be missed greatly. We will meet you on the other side.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Baptist Children’s Home, First Baptist Youth Ministry of Roswell, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Eunice Sharon Campbell John Franklin »