Top real estate producers recognized
The Roswell Realtor Association has announced its Top Producers for 2016. A Top Producer is a Realtor who has sold more than $1 million in the same year. Top Producers are: [auth] Yolanda Archuleta, Leo Armstrong, Riley Armstrong, Michelle Bailey, Adriana Baker, Trina Brown, Diana Bergman, Lori Berry, Penney Bevers, Shirley Childress, Lessa Chesser, Bill Davis, Brad Davis, Dean Day, Dan Coleman, Lynn Graves, Kim Hibbard, Julie King, Linda Kirk, Rocky Langley, Mindy Longmire, Lety Lopez, Jesse McDaniel, Marilyn Manatt, Angel Mayes, Jim Moore, Starla Nunez, Gen Outland, Alex Pankey, Cheryle Pattison, Esther Purkey, Lana Reese, Melody Salas, Cherri Snyder, Paul Taylor III, Sherlea Taylor, Charlotte Thompson, Marcia Tidwell, Kirk Weems and Jen Wilcox. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)
Related Posts
« Filmmaker wants to make ‘teaser’ DWI arrests in Chaves County »