Nearly 70-years ago, something happened in a small southeastern New Mexico town that would change the course of history. Some say we were visited that night by travelers from another planet, while some assert a weather balloon crashed on the remote property of a local rancher.

No matter which side of the runway a person lands on, all can agree that something happened that night.

Since the Roswell Incident in July 1947, believers and nonbelievers alike have debated not only the existence of extraterrestrial life, but also whether or not we have been visited by these beings.

Historically, thousands gather each summer in Roswell to discuss the possibility.

As someone who has always held an interest in the unidentified flying object and alien conspiracies, I jumped at the opportunity to visit Roswell with a friend in the summer of 2012.

From the moment my friend and I landed in Roswell that summer, I felt at home and knew this little town would play a role in my life and almost immediately after arriving [auth] home, I began applying for jobs here.

Finally, in 2015, about a month after my marriage to my amazing husband Erich Freudenthal, I was offered a reporting job at the Roswell Daily Record. After receiving my letter of employment, Erich said only one word, “Go,” and I came, leaving him at home to finish out his semester in college.

Beginning my second career at the Roswell Daily Record has been a fantastic experience. I cannot say enough about how thankful I am for my co-workers, but more importantly, I cannot say enough about the community of Roswell, who has allowed me into your hearts, met with me on the worst day of your lives and has told me your dreams and hopes for the future.

This community has shown me that, though you’re not perfect, you’re willing to pull together to ensure a bright future for your children and all those who live here.

In life, there are twists and turns, the road well traveled and the road less traveled. For me, Roswell was the road less traveled. One I’m thankful to have walked. She has been a joy, a struggle, a learning experience, a humbler. Someone whom over the months I’ve grown to love and care about a great deal.

It is with sadness and a heavy heart that I announce my resignation from the Roswell Daily Record. In allowing me to come here for work and later joining me, my husband sacrificed a great deal so that I could live my dream.

We have struggled since he joined me about a year ago and we decided that, with only a handful of classes left, it’s time for him to finish his Bachelor of Arts degree. We will be leaving on March 1 and heading to the Pacific Northwest area to pursue his education.

Though forever marked by the 1947 incident, Roswell is about more than little green men and government conspiracies. Roswell is about the very tangible fight between good and evil. It is about love. It is about compassion. It is about hope. Roswell is a strong little community filled with people who care.

Everyday in my work here, I have witnessed compassion. I have witnessed judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, law enforcement officers, teachers and school board members who truly believe in Roswell and the well-being of others, often sacrificing time with family to ensure justice is served swiftly.

There is still much work to be done in Roswell. Though my husband and I are leaving right now, I do not believe we are done with this town. There are still many stories here I want to tell and then, there’s that little house we’d like to buy. I strongly believe that our departure is not permanent and we will meet again.

Roswell, please know that you are loved greatly. This reporter will always think of you with great admiration and respect. Until we meet again, live long and prosper.

